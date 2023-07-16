The Governor of Sevastopol Razvozhaev announced the successful repulsion of the UAV attack on the city

The Air Defense Forces (Air Defense) and the Navy repelled an attack by nine Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Sevastopol. This was announced by the governor of the city Mikhail Razvozhaev in his Telegram channel.

He clarified that the drones were destroyed over the sea in the area of ​​Cape Khersones, Sevastopol Bay and Balaklava. All city services are on standby. Razvozhaev also urged citizens to remain calm.

The attack was massive and prolonged. For all targets, our military worked out over the sea and on the way to the bays Mikhail Razvozzhaev Governor of Sevastopol

The governor of Sevastopol specified that one UAV was shot down over the sea, five more were suppressed by electronic warfare forces (EW). In addition, two surface drones were destroyed in the outer roadstead. As a result of the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), no objects either in the city or in the water area were damaged, Razvozhaev stressed. He later added that another drone was shot down in the Manganari area. Because of the attack, the movement of boats and ferries was suspended in the city.

According to military correspondents and the head of the movement “We are with Russia” Vladimir Rogov, at least two explosions were heard from the side of the Sevastopol Bay. There is no information about the victims.

Related materials:

Drone attacks on Russian cities

Several Russian cities have been attacked by drones this week. On Thursday, July 13, drones filled with explosives attacked the Belgorod region twice. No one was hurt in the attack and no damage was recorded.

On the night of Friday, July 14, near the city of Voronezh, the air defense system shot down three drones. According to the Telegram channel Shot, UAVs tried to attack the Baltimore military airfield. Footage of the destruction of one of the drones was published online.

Also on the night of June 14, a drone fell and exploded in the satellite town of the Kursk NPP, Kurchatov. It was reported that the drone was homemade and moved on jet propulsion, and inside it was installed a Taiwanese Kingtech K-210G turbine, because of the sound of which the locals could mistake the drone for a rocket. Due to the fall and explosion of the UAV, an apartment building was damaged, the facade and glazing of which were cut.

See also At least two dead in Ukraine after Russian attack with 14 kamikaze drones Related materials:

Prior to this, a major drone attack on Sevastopol took place on the night of May 25th. Then, in the Kacha area, the forces of the Black Sea Fleet shot down two drones from small arms. Several more UAVs were jammed and planted by electronic warfare.

Naval reconnaissance ships will receive weapons to combat drones

Earlier it became known that reconnaissance ships of the Navy (Navy) of Russia of projects 18280 and 03182R will additionally be armed with remotely controlled combat modules to combat surface drones. A naval source told TASSthat the combat module will receive a laser rangefinder and a target tracking machine. The operator will be able to observe targets using a camera and a thermal imager. In particular, they plan to install combat modules first of all on the Ivan Khurs ship of project 18280.

Prior to this, the commander of the Vostok battalion of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Alexander Khodakovsky, said that the Russian military took possession of Canadian-made equipment transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and intended to identify work points of UAV operators and determine the coordinates of drones. He also noted that the battalion has long been implementing the practice of using remote antennas in case of establishing the location of operators and trying to suppress the point with firepower.

As Andrei Marochko, retired lieutenant colonel of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine use UAVs with a range of over 300 kilometers. He added that in the Luhansk direction in the zone of responsibility of the “Southern” group of Russian troops, there is an increase in the use of various types of drones by Ukrainian fighters.