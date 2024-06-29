Razvozhaev: Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attacks on Sevastopol are accompanied by attacks in media resources

Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev asked local residents to be critical of the news. In his Telegram– channel he warned that along with a special military operation there is an information war.

Razvozhaev noted that every attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on a city is accompanied by attacks in media resources. According to him, fake messages have one goal – to destabilize the situation in the city and make people nervous.

For example, he called false reports that on Saturday, June 29, during the attack in Sevastopol, the warning system was not working. “Of course, we have streets where you can’t hear sirens. Literally on June 27, after the emergency session, I spoke in detail about the fact that we know all the places where it is inaudible, additional equipment has already been purchased and the completion of the warning system will begin in the near future so that it covers the entire city,” the governor of Sevastopol wrote, promising that parks, squares and beaches will be additionally reinforced with warning systems.

Razvozhaev also urged local residents not to enter into correspondence with strangers and not to disclose to them their personal data or security-sensitive information.

On the morning of Saturday, June 29, the air defense system was activated in Sevastopol.