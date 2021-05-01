WIlson Witzel, during a press conference in August 2020. PILAR OLIVARES / Reuters

A Brazilian court of justice confirmed this Friday the dismissal of the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Wilson Witzel, when he was accused of corruption in purchase contracts for the Ministry of Health in the management of the covid-19 pandemic. Witzel had already been out of office since August last year after the Rio Parliament vote. The plot of accusations includes his wife, owner of a law office, who allegedly received part of the purchase contracts from the Ministry of Health while her husband was governor. Also, regarding the now ex-governor, there are suspicions of misuse of money in the management of field hospitals.

The vote of the members of the court that tried him was unanimous: ten to zero. The five deputies and five judges have decided that Witzel, a rookie in politics, lose his political rights for the next five years. The lawyer and former judge was elected in 2018 with more than 4.6 million votes. He won flight on the trail of the anti-corruption operation Lava Jato and also for allying himself with Jair Bolsonaro at the last minute. After being elected, he became a critic and a fierce enemy of the Brazilian president. He made theatrical efforts to gain public attention, such as stepping out of a helicopter with his arms raised to celebrate the death of a hijacker who threatened passengers on a bus and was targeted by a sniper. The politician always made it clear that he was thinking about running for president in 2022.

More information

Witzel becomes the first governor of Brazil to be removed through a process of impeachment since democratization in 1985. He is also the sixth governor of Rio de Janeiro accused of corruption. The now former governor did not attend the session. On social media he said he would not resign. “I will never leave the position. I expect a technical and fair trial, ”he wrote, claiming that he is going to challenge the decision.

With the removal of Witzel confirmed, Lieutenant Governor Cláudio Castro will continue in office. An ally of President Jair Bolsonaro, Castro is also being investigated in the same criminal scheme as the isolated governor. Prosecutors have not yet completed investigations.

Rio de Janeiro is one of the Brazilian states most affected by the pandemic, with almost 44,500 deaths and more than 740,000 cases of coronavirus, according to official data.

