His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, ordered the release of 368 inmates of the Correctional and Punitive Institution in Ras Al Khaimah, against whom various sentences were issued by the emirate’s courts, on the occasion of the approaching month of Ramadan..

In a noble gesture on the occasion of the holy month, His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah ensured the payment of all financial obligations incurred by those released as a result of these rulings..

This order comes out of His Highness’s keenness to give the released prisoners a new opportunity to return to normal life, to alleviate the suffering of their families, and to reunite them with their relatives and families, in these holy days..

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of the Judicial Council, directed to take the necessary measures to implement the order of His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, to release those included in the amnesty from the inmates of the Correctional and Punitive Institution in Ras Al Khaimah, before the beginning of the blessed month, in coordination with Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command.

His Excellency Counselor Hassan Saeed Muhaimed, Attorney General of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, said: “The generosity of His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, by pardoning some of the convicts, comes within the framework of His Highness’s keenness to give those included in the pardon the opportunity to reintegrate into the fabric of society, and to bring happiness and joy to the hearts of their families.” and their families in this blessed month“.

His Excellency the Attorney General thanked His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi for his noble order that brought joy and happiness to the hearts of families waiting to meet their relatives..

He also thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi for the constant and continuous follow-up he gives to the Public Prosecution and the Judiciary in Ras Al Khaimah..