His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, directed to reduce commercial licensing fees by 25% for all small and medium enterprises in the southern regions.

These directives come within the framework of His Highness’s follow-up of the progress of work in the various economic sectors in the emirate, and in line with the efforts made by the government to support and develop economic activities in these regions, and to distribute the benefits of sustainable development in the emirate to all regions.

His Highness also directed a 20% reduction in fees for renewing facilities that were affected by the infrastructure works that took place on Sheikh Mohammed bin Salem Street, and any violations resulting from them from all local government departments and bodies and the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, during the period of damage to the infrastructure works, and granting them a period Two years to benefit from the discount.

This step is expected to contribute to increasing the rate of real estate, investment and residential occupancy and stimulating commercial activity in light of the remarkable economic activity the emirate is witnessing.

The southern regions covered by the support program include: (Wadi Kubb – Al-Aim – Azan – Al-Saadi – Umm Arj – Al-Ghail – Asmah – Masafi – Dafta – Al-Ghamra – Wadi Isfni – Asfi – Kadra – Shoka – Al-Ajili – Al-Munaei – Sukhaibar – Wadi Al-Qawr – Al-Huwailat – Rafaq – the blade).