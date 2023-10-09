During the meeting, Shousha directed that all directorates be prepared for any crises that may occur due to the current events in the Gaza Strip, especially the directorates of health, supply, education, solidarity, and housing.

The governor called on all parties to inventory the available capabilities and identify the capacity of government and private mills and bakeries, markets, gas stations, schools, residential units, and vacant lands to be used as shelter places if required.

He asked to determine the equipment and capabilities available to each entity and the extent of its preparedness for any emergency, in coordination with the various directorates and affiliated entities.

The governor confirmed that a place has been identified to receive humanitarian and relief aid arriving in the governorate in preparation for its entry into the Gaza Strip through the Rafah land crossing.

He also ordered the suspension of vacations and rest periods for doctors, members of the nursing staff, and workers in the medical and health sectors, ambulances, and vital equipment in the governorate.

Shousha called for raising the degree of preparedness in the sectors of health, first aid, drinking water, veterinary medicine and other vital sectors, and supplying the vehicles belonging to these entities with the necessary fuel.

The governor warned against exploiting the crisis and raising prices, directing that markets be controlled and the rationing control intensified on markets and shops.