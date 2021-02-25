Former adviser to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo accused him of sexual harassment. In particular, according to the woman, in 2017 he invited her to play strip cards. Lindsay Boylan wrote about this on platform Medium.

“Governor Andrew Cuomo has created a culture in his administration where sexual harassment and bullying is so widespread that it is not only justified, but assumed,” said the American. According to her, Cuomo performed similar actions over the years.

So, in 2917, Boylan flew with him from an official event. Then the governor invited her to play strip poker. This sign, according to the former adviser, meant the manager’s sympathy for the subordinate.

She first spoke about harassment in December last year. After her publication, Boylan claims, other women began to turn to her with similar stories about Cuomo. One of them, writes the American, was afraid to reject the official’s harassment.

Boylan served as Cuomo’s Special Advisor on Economic Development for several months in 2018. She is now running for the Manhattan borough council.