Minnesota Gov. Tim Walls has acknowledged that too many blacks in the state are being killed by the police. This is stated in his statement, published on Wednesday, April 21, on the governor’s account in Twitter…

“We have lost too many black people, and we continue to lose. Their lives entirely depend on the actions of the authorities, ”the governor said in a statement.

He noted the inadmissibility of such situations, and as a solution to this problem indicated systematic reforms, namely, the transformation of relations between the state apparatus and society.

On the same day, April 21, spontaneous celebrations began in Minnesota in connection with the announcement of the verdict of the former policeman Derek Chauvin, accused of the murder of African-American George Floyd.

About 200-300 people surrounded the Minnesota courthouse, others gathered at the so-called George Floyd Square. At the moment, the ongoing rallies are peaceful.

On the eve of April 20, a Minnesota court found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of the murder of African-American George Floyd.

The convicted police officer was found guilty by 12 jurors on all three counts of second and third degree murder and second degree manslaughter.