With the hashtag # CuidamosSaludyEconomía, Mendoza Governor Rodolfo Suarez (UCR) marked distance from handling the national economic crisis in the midst of the pandemic. In the opening of ordinary sessions of the Legislature provincial, radical governor defended the opening of schools, criticized the distribution of national resources and the failed purchase of vaccines.

“In Mendoza we are defenders of educational presence, an indispensable social equity tool, particularly for the most vulnerable groups”Suarez said. And in their environment they confirmed that analyzes filing an amparo appeal to keep schools open. This is how the presidential DNU will try to resist, which puts the whole of Greater Mendoza on a red light and he equates it to the situation of the AMBA.

He asked for “no cracks” in education and health. “The school must be open as long as possible, so that the effort to maintain presence must occupy a place of exclusive priority in the design of any epidemiological strategy,” said Suarez, aligned to the policy of the Buenos Aires head of government Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

While social organizations such as the Polo Obrero, and some health workers, protested in front of the Mendoza Legislature for salary improvements; the governor of the UCR criticized the long social isolation of Argentines in 2020.

The governor of Mendoza, Rodolgo Suárez, during the opening of the ordinary sessions of the provincial Legislature.

“The decisions taken to alleviate the pandemic, mainly in the initial long confinement, had a significant impact, which resulted in a significant drop in collection of provincial and national taxes during the second and third quarters, ”he said.

And he said that in Mendoza he followed a systemic strategy that aims to find balances to reduce as much as possible the impact of the functioning of the economy on people and avoid some degree of emotional distress typical of prolonged confinements.

He insisted with his recipe of opening the careful economy to keep work and employment. He stated in his speech that poverty is fought with “development” and that for economic growth “training and employment” is needed.

The governor of Mendoza, Rodolgo Suárez, during the opening of the ordinary sessions of the provincial Legislature.

The particular context of the pandemic, he said, forces the rulers to be “more effective and creative in income from productive investment ”,

When mentioning the plan for the purchase and inoculation of vaccines of the Alberto Fernández government, Suárez questioned the national strategy. “Vaccination has two moments: one is the acquisition, which, as you well know, the national government monopolized from the first moment, explicitly preventing the possibility of provincial and private intervention in the purchase, “he said.

And he criticized that the governors were allowed to buy when the above had failed: “With the breaking of expectations that the same national authorities produced, they have been trying to retrace change the burden of responsibility in public opinion that fits them in terms of management. “

A lot of tougher on the national government than last year, the Mendoza governor questioned the management of the economy during the pandemic. He spoke of the “enormous damage” that was done to Mendoza with a fall in national and provincial taxes of 22 billion pesos, “equivalent to two annual budget for public works.”

The fall in provincial collection in real terms during 2020 said it was 14%. He assured that Mendoza was the first province to achieve the refinancing of its bonds in dollars, which improved the conditions of the provincial debt with a 40% decrease in the interest rate and that will allow paying less in the next four years.

The governor of Mendoza, Rodolgo Suárez, during the opening of the ordinary sessions of the provincial Legislature.

He advised, unlike previous elections, that Mendoza will carry out the Paso and generals simultaneously with the Nation. “In the framework of extreme austerity that we have imposed on ourselves and, mainly with the aim of simplifying the organization of the next electoral process in the current health context,” he argued. He did not refer to the change promoted by the Nation to postpone the elections to 8 September and November 24.

During the weekend, the governor of Mendoza and the mayors will analyze the new presidential DNU that is in force until May 21 to evaluate how much the province can resist the provisions for the closure of economic, school and recreational activities.

.“There are new epidemiological variables, new categories. In the next few hours we will make decisions within the legal framework and rationality, with all prudence, in order to seek that balance between health and the economy that we talk about so much, “said the governor.

Mendoza (correspondent)

NE