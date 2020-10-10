Space images showed that at the end of September near the Khalaktyrsky beach in Kamchatka, where the mass death of sea animals was recorded, a certain ship dropped water. The Governor of Kamchatka, Vladimir Solodov, spoke about this in a video message posted on his page in Instagram…

At the same time, he noted that the volume of the discharged water was insignificant and could not lead to pollution of the water area of ​​the Avacha Bay. “But even on this occasion (…) the data has already been transferred to law enforcement agencies,” the head of the region stressed.

In early October, it became known about the appearance of many dead fish and sea animals on the shore of Khalaktyrsky beach in Kamchatka and in three other bays. Phenol and oil products were detected in three areas of the Avacha Bay water area. Rosprirodnadzor did not rule out that the incident may have man-made reasons. The authorities in the region are considering the possibility of leakage of toxic substances or the release of toxins of biological origin.