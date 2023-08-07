Solodov: railway to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky will never be built

The Lena-Kamchatka railway line, which would connect Kamchatka with Eastern Siberia and the south of the Far East, is a “fantastic story.” This was announced by the Governor of the Kamchatka Territory Vladimir Solodov in interview RBC.

“The railway to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky will never be built, since there is neither a cargo nor a passenger base. If someone comes to me and says: let’s build a railway to Kamchatka, I immediately end the conversation with the initiator,” said the head of the region.

In his opinion, projects involving the construction of a highway with a tunnel between Sakhalin and Japan or a railway to Alaska may be more feasible. Solodov is sure that the construction of tidal power plants in Kamchatka may also become a more realistic plan.

The construction of a railway to Kamchatka was thought about back in the 19th century. Then it was planned to do this as part of the development of the Far North. At the end of the 20th century, the designer of the Baikal-Amur Mainline (BAM), Edgar Norman, proposed creating a railway track from Ust-Kut to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. The last time such an initiative was made was in 2009.

Earlier, the head of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug (YaNAO), Dmitry Artyukhov, at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, announced the emergence of another Arctic port with a railway. We are talking about the port of Sabetta, to which the tracks are now being brought.