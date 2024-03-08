His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, ordered the release of 87 prisoners from the Punitive and Correctional Institution in the Emirate of various nationalities whose eligibility, good conduct and behavior were proven on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.

The honor comes out of His Highness’s keenness to give those released an opportunity to start a new life and with the aim of bringing joy and happiness to their families.

Major General Mohammed bin Ghanem Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police, extended his highest thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Ruler of Fujairah for this social and humanitarian generosity, expressing his hope that the generosity would be an incentive for those released to give back, a path to integrity, and the beginning of a new life.