Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, on Monday ended all related measures and restrictions the coronavirus in the southeastern US state arguing the efficacy of vaccines, in a decision criticized by Democratic mayors.

DeSantis signed a law that void county and city emergency orders effective July 1 that impose restrictions due to covid-19, and also signed an executive order that “covers the gap” between now and then.

“This is what to do based on the evidence,” said the Republican governor at a press conference in St. Petersburg, in the west, referring to the reduction of infections and deaths thanks to the advance of vaccination.

About nine million people –41.9% of a total of 21.5 million residents– received at least one dose of the vaccine in Florida, according to the Department of Health.

“At this point, people who have not been vaccinated, certainly not due to lack of availability “he added.

The vaccine was enabled last Friday for everyone over 16 years old without the need for them to prove their residency in the state, a document that was required since January to face the high initial demand.

This enabled vaccination for undocumented people, who had difficulty proving their residency, and, tacitly, iHe invited the so-called vaccine tourism.

DeSantis also criticized the strict security measures health services that are still in place in other states of the country.

At this point, he said, those who still need to “watch” residents “are saying they don’t believe in vaccines, they don’t believe in data, they don’t believe in science.”

Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J vaccines are available, in many cases walk-in, at federal, state, and county centers; in addition to being accessible in numerous pharmacies and supermarkets.

DeSantis added that neither the state nor the county and municipal governments they can close deals for failing to comply with measures related to the pandemic.

The law also pIt bars companies from requiring “vaccine passports” to its employees or clients, something that the governor had already decreed by executive order on April 2.

This coincides with the recent decision of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of allow cruises to restart in mid-July, provided that 98% of the crew and 95% of the passengers are vaccinated.

The news last Thursday was welcomed by Norwegian, Carnival and Royal Caribbean, based in South Florida and considered the three largest cruise lines in the world.

But it wasn’t immediately clear how the CDC’s requirements will coexist. alongside this new state law.

Following the DeSantis announcement, several Democratic mayors criticized his decision.

The mayor of Miami-Dade County, Florida’s most populous, said in a statement that she was “deeply concerned.”

“We are still in a public health emergency and our economy has not fully recovered from the crisis,” said Daniella Levine-Cava, recalling the danger posed by covid-19 variants.

“I urge our community to keep using the sense common to prevent the spread of the virus, “continued the mayor.

Also the mayor of Miami Beach, which concentrates Miami tourism in the south of the state, expressed his disagreement.

“The order basically establishes that the covid crisis ended in the state Florida, “Dan Gelber told the local Miami Herald newspaper.

“By no set of objective criteria are we safe yet,” he added.

This Monday, Florida registered nearly 3,000 new cases of coronavirus and 41 deaths. In all, 36,000 people have died in the state since the pandemic began in March.

Rick Kriseman, the Democratic mayor of St. Petersburg, added to the criticism, charging that “this law is not for the protection of Floridians: it is politics and this should not happen. “

DeSantis, very popular with supporters of former President Donald Trump, sounds like a possible candidate for the Republican party for the 2024 elections.

