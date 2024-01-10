The authorities of Chukotka, due to a decrease in the number of fish in the region, intend to begin the construction of fish factories for its breeding. Governor Vladislav Kuznetsov informed Russian President Vladimir Putin about this on January 10 during the head of state’s visit to the autonomous region.

“Fish processing. The situation here is complicated. Due to natural conditions, the fish population is decreasing. We are moving on to creating fish breeding and processing plants. This will allow us to fully support ourselves and, perhaps, go out into sales,” he reported to Putin.

In addition, starting from February, the regional authorities also plan to increase salaries in the field of reindeer husbandry, which are currently low, Kuznetsov added.

Earlier that day, Putin flew for the first time on a working trip to Chukotka, where he had long wanted to visit. In addition, this visit was the first trip of the head of state in 2024. At the Anadyr airport, Putin was waiting for special “Predator” vehicles, which are designed for driving in the snow.

During his visit, the President visited a year-round greenhouse in Anadyr, where he was given a tour. The head of state was shown how vegetables are grown in the harsh climate. He also held a meeting with local residents, during which a variety of issues were discussed: from preferential subsidized loans for the purchase of cars in the Far East to the extension of the Zemstvo Teacher program, which was supposed to end in 2024, but will now continue until 2030. Putin noted that in Chukotka, program participants are paid more than in the country as a whole.