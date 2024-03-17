The turnout in the Russian elections was 91.03%, which was a record for this district. Governor Vladislav Kuznetsov announced this on March 18 in his Telegram channel.

“The turnout was a record, it was 91.03%. <...> The elections in our district were held with dignity, transparency, legitimacy – without complaints or violations,” he wrote.

Kuznetsov also noted that residents of his region can become an example of activity for all of Russia.

The day before, on March 17, it was reported that in the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug (Chukotka), after processing 100% of the ballots, the current head of state, self-nominated Vladimir Putin, received 90.49% of the votes.

Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission Nikolai Bulaev reported that the overall turnout in the Russian presidential elections was 74.22%. Turnout for remote electronic voting (DEG) – 94%. According to the head of the Ministry of Digital Development, Maksut Shadayev, the DEG infrastructure has generally coped well.

The main all-Russian voting in the Russian presidential elections started on March 15. On March 17 in Russia at 20:00 local time (21:00 Moscow time) polling stations in the Kaliningrad region closed.