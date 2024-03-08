His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, ordered the release of 314 inmates in correctional and penal facilities at the Ajman Police General Headquarters, on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, because they demonstrated good conduct and behavior during their sentence, and the conditions of pardon were applied to them. Their eligibility to enjoy it was proven and they were exempted from the remaining sentence period.

The release order came out of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman’s keenness to bring joy and hope to the souls of the inmates in particular and their families, relatives and friends in general, to complete the joy of their release and reunification with their families and loved ones, and to confirm His Highness’s care and great concern for the conditions of members of society regardless of their segments and social statuses.

His Highness expressed his wishes to those released for a good and sound return to society and public life as good individuals who contribute to strengthening its security and stability within the month of goodness, mercy and tolerance.

For his part, His Excellency Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, on this occasion, extended his deepest thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, for His Highness’s order to pardon the convicts, which reflects his keenness to give prisoners the opportunity to be people. They are equal and may they be reunited with their families… stressing that procedures for releasing those released will be initiated immediately so that they can return to their families.