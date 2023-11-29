His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, ordered the release of 143 inmates in correctional and penal facilities at the Ajman Police General Headquarters on the occasion of the 52nd Federation Day of the State, because they demonstrated good conduct and behavior during the implementation of their sentence, and the conditions of pardon were applied to them and their eligibility was proven. To enjoy it, exempt them from their remaining sentence, and deport those against whom a deportation ruling was issued from the country.

The release order came out of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman’s keenness to bring joy and hope to the souls of the inmates in particular, and to their families, relatives and friends in general, to complete the joy of their release and reunification with their families and loved ones, and to confirm His Highness’s care and great concern for the conditions of members of society regardless of their segments and social statuses.

His Highness expressed his wishes to the released inmates for a good and sound return to society and public life, after serving their sentences, and to complete the joy of Union Day with the inmates’ return to their families.

For his part, His Excellency Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, on this occasion, extended his highest thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, for His Highness’s order to pardon the convicts, which reflects his keenness to give prisoners the opportunity to be Normal people, and to be reunited with their families, stressing that procedures for the immediate release of those released will be initiated so that they can return to their families.