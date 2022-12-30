The scolding of Rocha Moya. The governor already imposed a new modality. Public scolding of his collaborators. Gone is the fact that in “private” or “short” the governor reads the primer to those of his collaborators he sees and perceives that they are failing. This is how he did it as soon as he started his six-year term with Melesio Cuen, former secretary of health. Shortly before he assumed that position and Cuen reportedly declared that he “did not know anything about it and that he would like to become Secretary of Education”, Rocha Moya I publicly declare: “There is the invitation. And I will not insist. If you want it fine.” And Cuen folded his hands and accepted. But the taste did not last long. In May he was fired. Rocha Moya has used his “weeks” to display his officials. She exhibited Graciela Domínguez, head of Education, due to the lack of results at the start of the current school year. Dominguez trembled. She bent over and went to work. Gone is dignity. It seems that in this administration there is a shortage of that.

The most recent exhibited was Jaime Montes, the still secretary of Agriculture In Sinaloa. Rocha Moya questioned the absence of him in the conflict that is currently taking place due to the lack of compliance with the commitments with agricultural producers. Montes was also exhibited publicly. He responded that there was a lack of “communication with the governor and we will resolve it.” jamie montes He is a professional who has no need to endure “public scolding.” But as we said above, dignity is scarce. Another painful case is that of Luis Guillermo Benítez. They remove him from the mayor’s office. They name him Secretary of Tourism. They order him not to appear at important public events. They order him to keep quiet and not answer the accusations that one day and another also come to him from the substitute mayor edgar gonzalez or already directly from the governor.

In the case of “Chemical“The subject is so painful that everyone affirms that he is in Sectur causing harm and that the preferable thing for him would be to resign to face the complaints against him. Although it must be more painful for those who support him in that position within the cabinet. In any case, the “Chemist” will leave Sectur and sooner or later he will have to face a trial before the law, because before the public he has already been tried and sentenced as the worst mayor in the history of Mazatlan.

And who will pay for everything that was stolen from the municipal coffers? The defendants seem not to. They will be the citizens. And already the Municipal Board of Potable Water of Mazatlan advanced the New Year’s gift to the Mazatlecos. In the first week of January drinking water rates will increase. Of course, he is in urgent need of resources to be able to pay the supposed million-dollar demands that the City Council lost. They speak of at least 600 million pesos. There, to cite an example, is the Nafta case, which involved two PAN mayors, Alejandro Higuera and Carlos Felton. The first is part of the company that dispossessed Mazatlan. Keep the party going!

