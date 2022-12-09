The year 2023 is shaping up to be another year of inertia, passivity and missed opportunities. On the one hand, it is clear that for the federation this entity is not among its priorities. Here there are no federal strategic projects, nor are there any large proposals for private, national or international investment. There are promises, optimistic illusions, but there are no engines that drive growth.

On the other hand, in Sinaloa there is a ruler with vast political power. He has experience in public administration, is a sensible person and knows how to act decisively. But he faces huge shortcomings. His government cabinet lacks initiative and capabilities. He also does not have effective financial managers before the federal government.

The answer to everything is that there is no money. But viable projects in terms of infrastructure or investment with high local impact are not developed and managed either. There are too many limitations to manage federal resources, and also to attract private investment that promotes regional development.

Nor does the ruler have real and effective support from the federal deputies and senators of the republic. These contribute very little to strengthening state finances when the federal budget is distributed. They have no initiative to reallocate items, nor do they incorporate strategic projects into the federal budget.

In addition, local deputies never carry out legislative actions that really support the State Executive in its effort to transform the economy, improve social welfare, and strengthen the cultural and political life of the entity. On the contrary, far from supporting, the State Congress has become a political burden for the ruler.

The business sector is not enthusiastic about the decisions made by the government either. They constantly reiterate their support, but in general they are not investing, nor are they proposing or promoting alternatives to boost the regional economy. In their relationship with public power, they are sitting idle. They let do, and let everything go.

So, the Governor is alone. No matter how well intentioned he may be, he will be able to do little if those around him do not fulfill his duties. They do not help you govern. For this reason, the year 2023 will be the repetition of this 2022, where a government strategy was not outlined, resources and impact actions were scarce, and the opportunity to give a new direction to the development of the entity was lost.

The objectives of well-being and regional economic growth will continue to be part of a desire and of a future that each time seems to be further away. And so it will be, as long as the only priority is politics, but sterile politics, one that in no way contributes to social and productive progress. For this reason, the long-awaited transformation is postponed over, over and over again.