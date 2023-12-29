Governor Alikhanov: queues at the Polish border are associated with the upcoming holidays

The queue at the border between Poland and the Kaliningrad region is due to the fact that the region is the cheapest way for Europeans to get to Moscow, explained the governor of the Russian region Anton Alikhanov in an interview RIA News.

“They come to us and wait eight, fifteen hours. These are Germans, mostly with relatives who live in Russia. This is the cheapest way to get from Europe to Moscow,” said the head of the Kaliningrad region.

According to him, the easiest way for foreigners is to leave their car in Kaliningrad in a long-term parking lot and then fly from Khrabrovo airport to their destination. The large queue at the border on the Polish side is explained by the upcoming Christmas holidays, Alikhanov added.

On June 18, 2022, Lithuania stopped the transit of goods subject to European Union (EU) sanctions to Kaliningrad. The head of the Kaliningrad region, Anton Alikhanov, clarified that from 40 to 50 percent of the range of goods, including building materials, cement and metals, were subject to sanctions. Soon, the European Commission lifted the ban on the transit of goods through Lithuania, but with a number of conditions, excluding the delivery of goods by road.