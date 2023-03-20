Governor Nikolaev said that there is no threat of the spread of anthrax in Chuvashia

After the discovery in one of the settlements of the Tsivilsky municipal district of Chuvashia, cases of anthrax in humans, there is no threat of the spread of infection. This was stated by the governor of the Russian region Oleg Nikolaev in Telegram.

“There is no threat of the spread of the disease in this village. There is 1 bull and 7 heads of small cattle in the outbreak. All of them are vaccinated against anthrax,” the head of the region wrote.

According to him, the owner of the infected cattle refused to disclose the location of the infected meat sold by him. In this regard, the State Veterinary Service of Chuvashia was instructed to check the maintenance of livestock in collective farms, private farmsteads, as well as measures for the implementation of animal supervision.