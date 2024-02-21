Governor Nikitin considered the list of books subject to confiscation an attempt to harm Russia

Governor of the Nizhny Novgorod region Gleb Nikitin considered a list of books that appeared online that were allegedly subject to confiscation due to LGBT propaganda (the international public movement LGBT is recognized as an extremist organization and is banned in the Russian Federation), an attempt to harm Russia. The politician wrote about this in Telegram.

The list, which also includes books by Fyodor Dostoevsky and the ancient Greek philosopher Plato, outraged Nikitin. “It is unclear how this list was compiled, it is unknown under what sauce it was distributed and what goals the author of the idea pursued. But it seems to me personally that he wanted to harm our country and undermine the authority of its institutions,” he wrote.

The governor expressed hope that the list will receive a proper assessment from society, and that such provocations will appear less frequently in Russia.

Earlier, the President of the Association of Internet Trade Companies (AKIT) Artem Sokolov confirmed that such a list had indeed been created, but had already lost its relevance and had no relation to reality. He explained that the list was formed back in 2022 during the discussion of the bill banning LGBT propaganda. According to Sokolov, in this way “the industry wanted to clearly demonstrate what could fall under the law if clear criteria were not developed.”

In turn, the Russian marketplace Megamarket announced that it had removed from sale the books that were included in the list. Among the works included in the list are works by such authors as Fyodor Dostoevsky, Stephen King, Haruki Murakami, Marcel Proust, Oscar Wilde and Stefan Zweig.