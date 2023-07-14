Governor Starovoit announced the fall and explosion of a drone in Kurchatov near the Kursk nuclear power plant

A drone crashed and exploded in the satellite city of the Kursk NPP, Kurchatov. This information was confirmed by the governor of the Kursk region Roman Starovoit in Telegram-channel.

“Fortunately, none of the residents were injured. Critical facilities were not damaged as a result of the fall of the drone and its subsequent detonation,” the head of the region wrote.

According to him, due to the fall and explosion of the drone, an apartment building was damaged, the facade and glazing of which were cut. Starovoit promised residents to help with the restoration of housing in the near future.

The explosion in Kurchatov, Kursk region, became known on the night of Friday, July 14. It was reported that the drone that fell in Kurchatov was homemade and moved on jet propulsion, and a Taiwanese Kingtech K-210G turbine was installed inside the drone, due to the sound of which local residents could mistake the drone for a rocket.

Kurchatov is home to the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) – it is located on the banks of the Seim River, 40 kilometers west of Kursk. The nuclear power plant is among the top four Russian power plants of all types in terms of generated electricity.