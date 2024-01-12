Governor Gladkov: nine stops in Belgorod are lined with sandbags

In Belgorod in recent days, nine stops have been lined with sandbags, another five with concrete slabs. This was announced by the Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov on his page in “In contact with”.

“We have already said that we are starting additional measures to ensure the safety of our residents, for example, by carrying out work to strengthen stops, that is, places where there are large crowds of people,” Gladkov commented.

He also shared the idea of ​​Belgorod Mayor Valentin Demidov, who proposed installing modular structures, which are produced for the Ministry of Defense, in crowded places and where it is impossible to line stops with sandbags and blocks.

In early January, it became known that bus stops in Belgorod began to be strengthened with sandbags and concrete blocks. On January 9, during a live broadcast with Gladkov, a resident of Belgorod complained that glass bus stops in the city were still not lined with concrete blocks to protect passengers. The head of the region promised to quickly resolve the issue.