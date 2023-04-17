Governor Gladkov: there are no victims of a fire at facilities in the Belgorod region

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov commented on the fires that occurred at facilities in Belgorod and the Belgorod region. He wrote about this in Telegram.

According to Gladkov, a total of two fires at civilian facilities were recorded in the region. There were no casualties as a result of the incident. All operational services are on site, the fire is being extinguished at the moment, he added.

The fact that the fire occurred at an electrical substation in Belgorod was previously reported by the Baza Telegram channel. It is noted that in some areas of the city the power went out. According to preliminary information, we can talk about the attack of drones.

On April 11, a drone crashed into the fence of the international airport in Belgorod. The next day, April 12, as a result of an attack by a kamikaze drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the Agro-Belogorye pig farm in the Belgorod region, 179 pigs were killed.