Vorobyov stated that the time frame for the creation of the memorial at Crocus depends on the restoration

Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov called the issue of creating a memorial at Crocus City Hall a decision. In a conversation with RIA News He also spoke about the timing of the construction of the memorial, noting that this is connected with the restoration of the destroyed part of the building, damaged by fire.

“We are talking with both the owner and the families who suffered. There are a number of options, but there will definitely be a memorial. In what part, what it will look like – we will inform,” he specified.

Earlier it became known that Crocus Group plans to restore the outer contour of the concert hall that burned down after the terrorist attack. As noted by the company, the area of ​​the building where the concert hall was located is 400 thousand square meters. Of these, 10 thousand square meters are the burnt-out roof and perimeter.