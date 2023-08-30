Bryansk governor Bogomaz: two people were killed during the shelling of Klimovo

During the shelling of the village of Klimovo in the Bryansk region, two people were killed. About it in my Telegram channel reported Governor of the region Alexander Bogomaz.

He specified that they were a man from 2003 and a woman from 1994. Another man was slightly injured.

The governor assured that all necessary assistance would be provided to the families of the dead and injured.

The shelling of Klimovo by Ukraine was reported earlier on August 29. As a result of the attack, school buildings, several administrative buildings and residential buildings were damaged. The blow was delivered from a multiple launch rocket system.

Later, Bogomaz said that Russian troops, in response to the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), struck at the points of temporary deployment of the enemy. “The divisions of the Russian Ministry of Defense inflicted fire damage on the points of temporary deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Semenovka,” the head of the region explained.