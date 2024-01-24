Belgorod Governor Gladkov: all those on board the fallen Il-76 were killed

Everyone who was on board the Il-76 plane that crashed near Belgorod died. The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, wrote about this in Telegram-channel.

According to him, the transport plane crashed in the Korochansky district of the Belgorod region not far from the settlement. The crash site has been cordoned off and emergency services are currently working there.

Il-76 crashed in the Belgorod region on Wednesday, January 24. On board were 65 captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), as well as three accompanying persons. According to MP Andrei Kartapolov, Ukraine shot down an Il-76 with three missiles from the Patriot or IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile system.

Previously, the exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine could take place according to the formula 192 to 192. Another Il-76 plane with 80 Ukrainian prisoners was deployed over the Belgorod region after the plane crash.