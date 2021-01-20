Within hours of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris taking over as President and Vice President of the United States, the Argentine Foreign Ministry congratulated the new leaders with a message on social media.

“We congratulate the people of the US, President @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris,” began the text posted on Twitter.

And he continued: “Argentina wants to strengthen relations and respect for multilateral organizations. He also hopes that they do not bet on the disunity of our nations as in the previous stage “, full.

The government’s message to Washington can also be interpreted as a nod to the Democratic formula and a chicana for Donald Trump. In the Casa Rosada and in the Palacio San Martín they consider that the former US president played hard in the 2019 Argentine elections and bet on Mauricio Macri. With this logic, they explain the boost that the Republican magnate gave to the Argentine request for a loan of US $ 57 billion from the IMF, the largest in the history of the multilateral organization.

From the Government they let it be known that Mauricio Claver Carone, Trump’s top adviser for the Western Hemisphere, had publicly said that the motive for the US $ 44 billion loan that the Fund managed to disburse was political.

The same US official starred in several of the short circuits between the government and Washington in just 13 months. First, when he visited the country to attend the inauguration of the Alberto Fernandez. He interrupted his schedule and canceled interviews when he learned that one of the guests was the Minister of Communication of the Nicolás Maduro regimeJorge Rodríguez, who is prohibited from entering Argentina and other countries. Also for the visit of the Ecuadorian Rafael Correa, with requests for preventive detention in his country for corruption crimes, and by the plans of the new government of Fernández de asylum in Argentina to the Bolivian Evo Morales, who at that time was in Cuba. “Unfortunately, due to some invitations and some surprises that we received upon arrival, I decided not to go and leave early. I am not going to have the work meetings that I had scheduled,” Claver Carone said at the time when asked by Clarion.

Before taking office, Fernández had already held the United States responsible for endorsing the institutional breakdown in Bolivia. “The United States returned to the worst times of endorsing coups in Latin America,” he said in November 2019, when he also criticized the OAS.

Claver Carone was also proposed by Trump and elected as the new president of the Inter-American Development Bank, a position that in the Casa Rosada they imagined for the Secretary of Strategic Affairs Gustavo Beliz. Trump thus broke an unwritten tradition so that the presidency of the IDB is occupied by a Latin American, just as Europe occupies the most important chair of the IMF and the United States that of the World Bank.

The Trump candidate obtained 66.8% of the votes in favor, with 31.23% abstentions. Claver Carone received the support of 23 countries in the region and there were 5 abstentions from Latin America. Several countries in the region – among them, Mexico, the main ally of the Casa Rosada – decided to abstain but give a quorum so as not to enable reprisals from the White House. The President again criticized Washington in a videoconference he shared with the former Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula de Silva. “They broke Unasur and created PROSUR. They also did everything possible to make CELAC disappear. And that didn’t reach them either. Now they went to the IDB and the entire continent came out to support,” said Fernández.

The last “friction” between Washington and Buenos Aires occurred after the foreign minister Felipe Solá gave uncomfortable and supposedly non-existent details from the talk between the President and Joe Biden, who had already been elected. The Casa Rosada then made it known that the Minister of Foreign Affairs had not even participated in the conversation with the next president of the United States, because – instead of attending the Rosada, where Fernández was – he went to Olivos.

Solá’s sin was publicly expose a discussion that had taken place inside the government. In this case, the possibility of asking Trump’s successor to push for the removal of Mark Rosen, the director of the United States before the IMF, with which the Government is exploring the restructuring of the debt contracted during Macri’s term.

The President’s disavowal of the Chancellor included a request before the Bloomberg agency of the Secretary of Communication Juan Pablo Biondi to deny the chancellor and a videoconference between the Minister of Economy Martín Guzmán and the Argentine director before the credit organization, Sergio Chodos, with Rosen. Hours later, Fernández considered the conflict “over”. The vote of the United States – the main shareholder in the body’s board of directors – is fundamental.

“When Alberto and the president-elect spoke, it was a 10-minute dialogue with the possibility of extending two more and they ended up talking 34 minutes. Communication was optimal, so the conditions are in place to advance in the development of a consensual agenda“, highlighted the diplomat in dialogue with Futurock FM.

In this sense, the Argentine ambassador in Washington added: “We believe that the conditions are conducive to deepening that agenda and expanding the bilateral agenda.”

This Wednesday, the Argentine ambassador to the United States, Jorge Argüello, assured that he works so that “as soon as possible” there is a meeting between President Alberto Fernández and the new head of state of that country. “As soon as possible, since it is working for that,” Argüello responded about the eventual meeting. And he stressed that “the Argentine government aspires to have a bilateral meeting.”

Foreign Minister Solá today received the outgoing United States Ambassador Edward Prado, whom he dismissed and thanked for his cooperation to advance the bilateral agenda. Prado ends his mission in Argentina before the change of administration in his country.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Solá met last Friday with the outgoing ambassador of the United States, Edward Prado, whom he fired after finishing his work in Argentina before the change of administration.

