His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Head of the Office of Development Affairs and Families of Martyrs in the Presidential Office, witnessed a government session on housing on the agenda of the annual meetings of the UAE government on its first day.

The Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, stressed that “cooperation with the private sector to develop integrated residential complexes, at a lower cost and greater speed of completion, is an important axis of the government’s future vision regarding the housing sector, which is based on meeting housing needs and sustaining financing sources.” .

This came within a session chaired by Suhail Al Mazrouei entitled “Housing… How can an integrated residential complex be built in partnership with the private sector and in record time?”, in the presence of a number of senior officials from the relevant housing authorities and municipalities in the country.

Al Mazrouei said that the housing file receives great attention from the leadership, which requires strengthening the unification of federal and local government efforts in the field of developing national housing plans, and that this interest is evident through the issuance of 10,000 housing support decisions provided by housing authorities annually, and the percentage of citizens owning a home reached 90%. .

He pointed out that the government is in the process of launching the transformational project “various housing options in partnership with the private sector.” He said that the project is an initiative based on an agreement with partners from the private sector, to develop integrated residential complexes at reasonable prices for citizens.

He explained that the UAE government will continue to issue new legislation and policies in the field of housing to develop the sector.

He pointed out that adopting the housing policy for the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program until 2041 is an advanced step towards involving the private sector in this vital file, which represents a government priority.

He pointed out that there is governmental integration regarding the general direction of launching the “Residential Land Provision Policy,” through coordination with local governments to develop an integrated database that includes information about lands, formulate regulatory frameworks that determine the mechanisms for land allocation and development, ensure simplification of land allocation procedures, and speed up procedures. Concerning the delivery of water and electricity services to citizens’ homes.