Hours after the community circulation of the Manaus strain in the country was confirmed, the team of experts from the national government warned about the new variants: “They could even affect the effectiveness of vaccines”

The Manaus coronavirus variant put Brazil in check and It generates fear in the region due to its high contagion.

“Variations are variants of concern because they can have characteristics that make them more infectious in some cases or more aggressive on the damage that can be caused to humans. We have to be alert because if we let them circulate freely we will have community circulation of the variants and that could eventually affect the effectiveness of vaccines“said Pedro Cahn.

Cahn participated in the conference led by Minister Matías Lammens and in which it was announced that there will be no restrictions for Easter. Minutes later, 14,014 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed. It is the highest figure in the last 5 months. Another 163 deaths were also reported.

Through a statement, the Government announced this Monday the detection of cases in the City of Buenos Aires no epidemiological link nor close contact with travelers. The report also warned that community infections were found for the first time in the AMBA of the California variant (CAL.20C).

In this way, there are four variants detected in Argentina, since the 501Y.V1 of the United Kingdom and the P.2 of Rio de Janeiro were also found. In the case of the latter two, it was already known about their local circulation.