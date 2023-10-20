Home page politics

From: Kilian Beck

On the road to success between competition and cooperation with the Union: Friedrich Merz and Markus Söder. © Peter Kneffel/dpa

A broad majority in the ZDF political barometer sees the work of the traffic light government as “rather bad”. More than a fifth would vote for AfD.

Berlin – More than 60 percent of those surveyed think: “The federal government is doing its job rather poorly,” is the result of the current ZDF political barometer from Friday, October 20th. If there were a federal election next Sunday, 21 percent would vote for the AfD. The CDU would have 30 percent, the SPD would have 15 percent, the Greens would have 14 percent and the FDP would have five percent. The left would get five percent.

Political barometer with a clear trend: only a good third for the traffic light government

The traffic light government would only get a good third of the votes. Two coalitions in the democratic spectrum of parliament are also becoming scarce: a grand coalition of CDU and SPD would have 45 percent, black-green 44 percent. Since 7 percent of those surveyed would vote for a small party that was not represented in the Bundestag, these scenarios are not completely ruled out, but are unlikely. The FDP would be needed to provide a majority for all democratic coalition options – should it remain above the five percent hurdle. Hubert Aiwanger’s Free Voters would remain outside the Bundestag with three percent.

State elections show a similar trend

The FDP was thrown out of the state parliament in Bavaria’s state elections at the beginning of October. The SPD also had to in Bavaria and Hesse suffer severe losses. Under the top candidate and Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, she lost almost 5 percent in Hesse and ended up with the 15 percent predicted for the federal government. In Bavaria it was only 8.4 percent. The Hesse CDU under Prime Minister Boris Rhein was able to increase by a good seven percent to almost 35 percent. The AfD got 14.6 percent in Bavaria and 18.4 percent in Hesse.

Robert Lambrou, co-state chairman of the AfD Hesse, and federal spokeswoman Alice Weidel cheer. © Helmut Fricke/dpa

K question in the Union: Söder before Wüst

ZDF also asked who among the leadership of the Union people believed would be the most successful election campaign for the Chancellery. Markus Söder leads on this question with 31 percent, just ahead of Hendrik Wüst with 27 percent. Friedrich Merz only gets 23 percent. Söder and Merz recently ran a relatively aggressive campaign against the Greens. Wüst and Rhein govern with the Greens and have made little attempt to distance themselves from their previous coalition partners.