The Government’s Rumors | The government has been labeled abroad as a “right-wing pile of rubble” – this is how the Finnish business community commented on the uproar

Romakkaniemi and Etlan Kangasharju of the Central Chamber of Commerce hope that the government will soon be able to focus on the essentials instead of fuss.

University of Helsinki professor of communication Anu Kantola told Helsingin Sanomat in Julythat negative publicity around the government can affect how Finland is perceived internationally as an investment destination or a possible country to live in

“The impression is starting to emerge that we are such a backwoods country, from which the dirty truth emerges,” Kantola stated.

The Kohuts of Finland’s new government have hit the headlines in several international media during summer.

Among others, the Minister of Finance has received column space Riikka Purran (ps) the racist writings of the past years, Vilhelm Junnilan (ps) separation and the far-right references and connections that led to the separation and lastly Will Rydmanin (ps) appointment as the new Minister of Economy In place of Junnila and published by Rydmani HS messages that contained racist language.

German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung invited Orpo’s board at the beginning of July under the name das Gruselkabinett i.e. the cabinet of horrors.

At the beginning of August, the language had hardened and a story about the government was the title Ein rechter Trümmerhaufen i.e. a right-wing pile of rubble.

CEO of the Central Chamber of Commerce, Juho Romakkaniemi. See also Column | A new tribe of cottagers has been born in Finland

Central Chamber of Commerce managing director Juho Romakkaniemi says that there have been discussions on the subject with the management of large export companies.

Romakkaniemi says that the topic has raised concerns in the business world, but so far, based on discussions with international customers and investors, Finland’s reputation in the world does not seem to have suffered.

“If this kind of discussion continues, then at some point it may have an impact on Finland’s reputation,” Romakkaniemi states, however.

He says that the government must make a clear distinction between racism and racism.

“Finland is at the top of the world from the perspective of a society of equality, tolerance and opportunities, and it must also be able to communicate.”

The current government is headed by a coalition prime minister Petteri Orpo. Romakkaniemi’s background is also in the coalition and he has served as former prime minister, among other things Jyrki Katainen as a special assistant and as a city councilor of the coalition in Helsinki.

CEO of Etla, Aki Kangasharju.

Neither CEO of the Institute for Economic Research (Etla). Aki Kangasharju does not believe that the recent media coverage has affected the country brand at the investment level or hindered the operations of the companies.

According to Kangasharju, this level of discussion has no effect on trade, but companies make their decisions based on numbers and real politics. He says that the government’s policy itself is not racist and that the government has renounced racism in its statements.

“Only if Finland starts to show racism with some political action, then it would start to have an effect. Resignations mainly clear the air if someone who has acted wrongly has to resign.”

“What matters is how our political system reacts to abuses.”

Rebecca Piekkari

Aalto University professor Rebecca Piekkari says that in Finland people have woken up to the fact that business and politics are strongly linked.

Piekkari is the Marcus Wallenberg Professor in International Business at Aalto University.

“You can’t talk about international business without talking about diplomatic relations at the country level.”

Piekkari says that the university world has also been thinking about how recent events affect Finland’s landscape and how they can recruit foreign experts from around the world, such as researchers, professors and students.

“Of course, events like this raise questions about whether Finland is changing and what the long-term direction of development is.”

Piekkari says that he was surprised at the international business global conference held at the beginning of July by how closely his international colleagues had followed the situation in Finland.

Even those who have not been so interested in Finland knew that the Minister of Economic Affairs had been replaced and what the Minister of Finance had written in his blog.

“It is in great contrast with what we are used to abroad.”

Central Chamber of Commerce Romakkaniemi and Etlan Kangasharju hope that the government will be able to focus on the implementation of the government’s program after returning from vacation.

“Companies and business leaders are of the opinion that this government program is excellent and meets the challenges that Finland needs to address in terms of competitiveness,” Romakkaniemi says.

“We should be able to promote these issues instead of this discussion.”

Both of the business experts emphasize that, among other things, NATO membership and investments in green energy have also given positive publicity to Finland as a business environment.

Aalto University’s Piekkari states that what is essential for Finland’s reputation is how long the discussion around the government scandals continues. Companies have to spend time repairing the damage, and explaining to their stakeholders what is happening in Finland.

“Things have been said in a certain context and it can be difficult for foreigners to understand what the said things really mean.”