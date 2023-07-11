The Government’s Rumors | Professor Anu Kantola: “There is a danger that we will start to be grouped together with conservative Eastern European countries”

Communication professor Anu Kantola says that the Orpo government’s Kohut offers a clear drama arc for the international media, which incensed Finland during Sanna Marin’s government.

“I’m so full of hate and pure rage … What are you doing to my psyche, Islam?”

That’s what you quoted British newspaper The Guardian Finland’s Minister of Finance Riikka Purran (ps) writings from previous years in the story he published on Tuesday. The newspaper had noticed that in Finland there is a lot of noise about the minister who is in his texts of the past years spewed hatred and rage against minorities and Islam.

On Tuesday, it was also closely watched in EU circles in Brussels online magazine Politico.eu published an article about Purra’s texts.

Professor of communication at the University of Helsinki Anu Kantola says that Petteri Orpon (kok) The scandals related to the racism and extreme right-wing connections of the ministers of the recent government are an obvious topic for foreign media, because they offer a fresh perspective on Finland and a contrast to the previously prevailing liberal image of the country.

Bridge the US president will arrive in Finland this week Joe Biden with the visit, a lot of international media, which can strengthen the media attention related to the government’s difficulties and Purra’s statements.

“The editors are looking for story topics and this is a clear topic that can be tackled,” says Kantola.

Former Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd), Finance Minister Riikka Purra (ps) and Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (kok) discussed the election results of the parliamentary elections in the Parliament’s Small Parliament on April 2.

Finland got it Sanna Marini (sd) received a lot of positive media attention internationally during the government’s tenure: the happiest country in the world, women in leadership and a brilliant prime minister. Of course, Marin’s dinner parties were also impressively noted abroad.

Now it is being reported that in liberal Finland, led by a prime minister who recently danced wildly, a far-right and racist government is in power.

“The impression is starting to emerge that we are such a backwoods country, from which the dirty truth emerges.”

According to Kantola, “we all love stories, and here is a story, an arc of drama.”

“First we celebrate and then we drop. I could see that the ingredients for such a story are there,” says Kantola.

Previously minister Vilhelm Junnilan (ps) the turmoil that led to separation were quoted abroad widely, and for example German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung called Orpo’s government by name das Gruselkabinett i.e. the cabinet of horrors.

Purra’s writings naturally grow on top of Junnila’s divorce scandal, both in the Finnish and international public. According to Kantola, it is now important to show the voters of Finland’s image how the country and its government act in the situation.

“It’s hard for me to imagine that even in England or Germany the finance minister would be able to use such language and then continue in his ministerial position,” says Kantola.

“Actions are important. It is not enough that people are generally upset about this. There is clearly such an interest in Finland now that there is some truth hidden here that is now revealed under its beautiful exterior.”

German newspapers such as Süddeutsche Zeitung, Münchner Merkur, Tagespiegel and Frankfurter Rundschau have previously written about the situation in Finland and the resignation of Minister Vilhelm Junnila (ps).

Kantola think it would be important for the government and its members to clearly distance themselves from the use of racist language.

In other government parties, reputation management work started on Tuesday, when, for example, Orpo saidthat he does not accept racism in any form.

Also the president Sauli Niinistö commented on the matter on Tuesday At the NATO summit in Vilnius. According to Niinistö, it could be wise for the government to have a clear zero tolerance for racism and expressed that it is also about Finland’s reputation.

“It would also be a good signal to the world,” Niinistö said.

Later on Tuesday afternoon, Purra apologized his texts on Twitter, after the exits of the government partners and the president.

Cantola says that negative publicity around the government can also affect what kind of investment destination or possible country Finland is perceived as an international country to live in.

According to the professor, in addition to nurturing the country’s image, it is important for Finns how Purra’s speeches are handled and discussed domestically.

“It’s also about the fact that we have a lot of people here who are directly affected by this kind of language,” says Kantola.

In Purra’s texts, which he wrote at least in 2008 under the pseudonym “riikka”, people of Somali background, Turks and Islam are spoken derogatorily, for example.

Anu Kantola says that Finland is often thought of abroad as a country belonging to either the Eastern European or the Nordic reference group.

“Yes, we are now standing a bit on the watershed of which side we lean towards. The danger may be that we are now starting to be grouped with these Eastern European conservative states,” says Kantola.