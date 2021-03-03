Facade of one of the buildings in Duro Felguera.

Duro Felguera has taken a giant step forward. After months of negotiations to get help from the rescue fund for strategic government companies and, in turn, with creditor banks to refinance their debt, the way is finally clear. The company communicated this Wednesday night to the CNMV that the fund’s managing council has sent the agreement documents to the company for approval. With the agreement with the pool In this way, the banking system will unblock the injection of 120 million from the State, which was closed for days only in the absence of an agreement with the creditors, according to business sources.

The negotiation with the bank has gone through reducing the guarantees from 100 million to 80 million. Thus, it will suffice for the coverage of the Spanish Export Credit Insurance Company (CESCE) to be 70%. In addition, the financial entities and Duro Felguera have agreed to refinance the debt of 85 million, according to business sources: the firm receives an extension of maturities and, in return, will have to repay in the short term 20 million, thus reducing its liabilities financial up to about 65 million. In this way, as the company explained weeks ago, it tries to develop the strategic plan for the 2020-2025 period, with the aim of strengthening traditional businesses and growth in the renewable energy and smart systems markets.

The great obstacle with the banks to close the refinancing of the debt was in the position of Banco Sabadell, according to sources familiar with the negotiation. Although the company and participants in the conversations recognized that the agreement had been very close for days. In this way, Duro Felguera avoids having to go to bankruptcy once it has reached the agreement with the banks (Santander, which is the main creditor, BBVA, CaixaBank, Bankia, Sabadell and Liberbank).

The Asturian company had initially requested 100 million from the fund managed by the Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (SEPI): a participative loan for 70 million and a capital increase subscribed by the SEPI for 30 million euros. An amount that increased in December to 120 million (through an ordinary loan). The Principality of Asturias, whose support had been on track for weeks, will also be part of the rescue. Once it receives the final green light to rescue the government fund, the company will become the second to complete the process and receive the public injection after Air Europa. In the case of the airline, it received 475 million euros.

The curves for Duro Felguera will not have ended with the rescue of SEPI, which will become its main shareholder. While this public injection closes, the Asturian firm negotiates in parallel the entry of one or more investors into the capital: among the candidates there is talk of Capital Energy, TSK engineering, Ultramar Energy (based in London) and the businessman Asturian Blas Herrero, owner of Kiss FM. According to accounts presented last week, the company lost 171 million in 2020 and posted a negative net worth of 146 million. And in the markets, the last two days have been dizzying: on Tuesday it rose almost 20%, in the heat of a close agreement, although this Wednesday it fell 7% in the absence of an official announcement of the pact with creditors and the arrival of SEPI assistance.