“We are facing a critical situation in social matters“, emphasized this Wednesday the Minister of Social Development, Daniel Arroyo, shortly after the Indec confirmed that poverty deepened again in the second half of 2020 and ended the year affecting 42% of the population.

The national official assured that “we are facing a critical situation in social matters, it is not the 47% of poverty that was in the second quarter last year, but it is clearly a critical situation. ”

“Is stable And that has to do with the fact that there is a great network of social policies that we deploy: the Alimentar Card, in the first months of the second semester; the IFE (Family Emergency Income); a set of programs such as promoting work … “, he specified in statements to radio La Red.

Arroyo remarked that there is “a problem with the price of food”, which propped up inflation at the start of the year.

“It is clear that the pandemic has altered the situation,” he said in reference to the impact of the coronavirus and the quarantine that was established in March last year to try to reduce the rate of infections.

About 10 million people attend canteens



Earlier, in statements to Télam, he maintained that “In recent months there is more economic activitya, there are more trades, there is more economic movement, there is more construction and textile activity, but the problem is the price of food. “

Arroyo explained that “the one who moves, the assistant, the bricklayer’s laborer will earn 700 to 800 pesos per day, the most armed, the official, 1,200, 1,500 pesos per day” and added that “He who moves has an income, but the issue is the price of food.”

Poverty in Argentina

“For this reason, we started with 8,000,000 people receiving food assistance before the pandemic. We then went to 11,000,000, in the middle of the most critical situation, and we went down to 10,000,000. In the last two months that figure is sustained because people make money, have economic activity, and also go to the dining room to stretch their income, “he explained.

The minister stressed that “output is work”, said that his “task last year was the food emergency” and remarked that “this year, it is transform social plans into work, this is the key point this year. “

“The way out of poverty here has to do with expanding the productive pie, with promoting private investment and economic growth. Those who suffer the most are children, poverty in the youngest is 57%. Those who are worse are the youngest, “he stressed.

Arroyo, in that sense, said that “the first mechanism to start reducing poverty in the youngest is for everyone to go to the garden” and stated: “One of my goals this year is to build 800 gardens; There are 269 that we are carrying out so that there is the nursery school, from 45 days to 2 years, when the mother or father works, and the community garden, the 3, 4 and 5 year old rooms “.

“The perspective has to do with the health situation, with how the health situation evolves,” he warned and maintained that his “three objectives this year are: create 300,000 jobs, to urbanize 400 neighborhoods, which is to open streets, improve housing, generate lots with services, and start up 800 gardens “.

In this sense, he assured that “of the 300,000 jobs that we have to generate, there are already 89,000 that have been started; of the 400 neighborhoods that must be developed, there are already 106 that we are working on; and of the 800 gardens, already there are 269 that we are carrying out “.

AFG