This Monday afternoon, the Valencia Cathedral hosts the funeral mass for the fatalities in the floods caused by the Dana of October 29, organized by the Archbishopric and presided over by the Kings. However, the Government’s official agenda does not foresee that the president, Pedro Sánchez, or any of his ministers attend the religious ceremony.

The person who will attend the ceremony as a representative of the Executive will be the Government delegate in the Valencian Community, Pilar Bernabewho publicly confirmed his attendance last Saturday after participating in the meeting of the Integrated Operational Coordination Center (Cecopi). The president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, will also attend the funeral mass; the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, and the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

As ABC already announced on Friday, sources from the Executive insist that this mass is sponsored by the Archbishopric of Valencia and, therefore, This is not a state funeral.. In this sense, Bernabé reported on Saturday that the central government will organize a State event to honor the victims of DANA, “their families and the Valencian municipalities as a whole.”

As ABC learned, the Archbishopric of Valencia has invited all institutions to the funeral and has coordinated, with the mayors and parish priests of the municipalities affected by the DANA of October 29, the presence of relatives of the 222 dead and the four missing who want to participate in it.









The mass, in memory of the 222 people who died in the floods five weeks ago, will start at 7 p.m. in the cathedral and will be officiated by the archbishop, Enrique Benavent. In addition, it will be broadcast by the regional public television À Punt, and RTVE will offer the signal for all media outlets that want to offer it live.

Likewise, the Archdiocese of Valencia makes available to the families of the fatal victims of the DANA bus transportation from affected municipalities due to the storm, so that it is possible for them to attend the funeral mass in the cathedral, since many do not have a vehicle after what happened nor is there easy public transportation.