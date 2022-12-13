The governments of Egypt and the UAE opened the “Egypt Services” center in Aswan Governorate, which is considered the first model center of its kind in Egypt. Its opening comes as part of the outputs of the strategic partnership between the two countries in the areas of government modernization.

The new model center is inspired by the Emirati experience in developing a future concept for comprehensive government service centers, which combine services in unified packages under one umbrella, saving time and effort and reducing the number of customer visits, ensuring the provision of an innovative service experience of a renewed nature that depends on the visions and aspirations of individuals.

In his speech on the occasion of the opening of the center, the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Muhammad Abdullah Al-Gergawi, affirmed that the process of partnership and cooperation between the two countries, which enjoys the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, and the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has become an inspiring model for Arab relations and joint government action.

He added that the opening of the “Services of Egypt” center, which is considered the future generation of government service centers, represents an important milestone in the path of constructive partnership and cooperation, and the result of a sustainable mechanism for exchanging knowledge and experiences in the field of government services, and the fruit of a joint effort aimed at keeping pace with the digital transformation process and technological solutions, and encouraging and motivating Innovative ideas that enhance government work and raise the aspirations of community members for the future.

For her part, the Minister of Planning and Economic Development of Egypt, Dr. Hala Al-Saeed, confirmed that the opening of Egypt’s first service center in Aswan Governorate reflects the depth of cooperation between the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and reflects the vitality and special nature that characterizes the Egyptian-Emirati relations, which always confirms that it is a model. for Arab relations.

Al-Said explained that the Egypt Service Center in Aswan Governorate is the first model service complex supported by digital to provide government services at the highest level of quality, adding that the project aims directly at facilitating the citizen and saving time and effort by obtaining services from one place where all services are collected instead of From the movement of citizens between the various agencies that provide services in different places, as well as the provision of smart services, which will achieve financial inclusion by strengthening electronic payment methods, following up that this will be reflected in facilitating the provision of services to citizens and keeping pace with the government’s directions in the new republic.

The center adopts an innovative smart system to provide more than 30 individual government services at the highest level, including: civil status services, general banking services, documentation services, commercial registry services, industrial development services, in addition to traffic services.

The center contributes to enhancing the experience of providing service to Egyptian customers, by reducing the time and effort to obtain the service, and reducing the number of visits to government agencies, by issuing a number of services in less than an hour, as the center allows customers to document contracts and issue agencies in only 15 minutes instead of Four hours, and the issuance of the criminal record within four hours instead of 48 hours, in addition to the issuance and renewal of the passport within 48 hours.

Inspiration from the Emirati experience

The “Egypt Services” center is inspired by the work model of the UAE’s world-leading experience in developing government service centers, which keep pace with the process of digital transformation, adopt technological solutions, and encourage innovative ideas that support the country’s march in developing the best government services in the world.

The “Egypt Services” center is the first of its kind in the Arab Republic of Egypt, and it provides in one place more than 40 services that are co-provided by four Egyptian ministries: the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Justice, and the Ministry of Trade and Industry represented by the General Authority for Industrial Development, in addition to the Ministry of Supply. Foreign trade is represented by the Internal Trade Development Agency, in partnership with private sector institutions, including Banque Misr and i-Finance. Aswan was chosen to establish and open the “Egypt Services Center” to serve about two million Egyptians in Aswan and neighboring governorates in Upper Egypt, thus saving customers from traveling that takes long hours in order to obtain government services.