The government of the Arab Republic of Egypt, in cooperation with the government of the UAE, within the framework of the strategic partnership in government modernization, launched the leadership program for the development and acceleration of government services in Egypt, which was developed based on the experience of the UAE government over the past years.

The program aims to qualify government leaders specialized in the areas of government services and customer happiness, in line with the future directions of the Egyptian government, achieve the objectives of Egypt Vision 2030, and contribute to promoting and disseminating a culture of excellence in government work, and providing distinguished government services to the Egyptian community, based on continuous renewal and creative design. For government services, and applying digital transformation standards for services.

The UAE government held a series of workshops, in which more than 100 employees from nine Egyptian government agencies participated, focused on foreseeing the future and vital sectors, methods of strategic leadership and leadership qualities that contribute to raising the level of performance, and methodologies for developing distinguished and fast services that exceed customer expectations.

The Head of Government Services in the Government of the UAE, Mohammed bin Taliah, stressed that strengthening partnerships and cooperation with the Government of the Arab Republic of Egypt is an essential axis in the directions of the Government of the UAE, to share knowledge and support the efforts of the governments of brotherly countries, in building a new generation of distinguished leaders capable of developing a system Government services, and accelerating their provision to ensure the achievement of the objectives of Egypt’s Vision 2030 and the sustainable development goals.

He said that the leadership program for the development and acceleration of government services in Egypt builds on the Emirati experience that has been developed over the past years, to build capacities and prepare future competencies, capable of enhancing their skills and employing technology in innovation and development, anticipating the aspirations of customers, and meeting the aspirations of community members.

For his part, the Permanent Undersecretary of the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development, and the supervisor of the cooperation protocol with the UAE, Eng. Khaled Mustafa, confirmed that the training program comes within the framework of the strategic partnership between Egypt and the UAE in the field of government development, noting that one of the important axes of this partnership is the Egypt Excellence Award. The government, capacity-building and various training programs, which are carried out in cooperation with the Emirati side.

He pointed to the importance of the axis of access to improving the quality of life of the citizen, and the provision of government services that meet his satisfaction, in addition to the axis of competitiveness of the various authorities in the country to reach a better level of service, stressing that improving service delivery mechanisms contributes to facilitating access to services and their quality, pointing out that the establishment of the state’s administrative apparatus By setting better standards for the services it provides, it will be reflected in the quality and improvement of the framework.

The leadership program focuses on building government capabilities and preparing future competencies through a number of leadership skills axes, which include enhancing the participants’ understanding and knowledge of global trends in the economic, political, social, technological and government services fields, the importance of looking ahead to government work, and skills development. Leadership, managing and investing in human capital, improving communication skills, and building sustainable relationships with partners and customers.

The program seeks to enhance the participants’ knowledge of the importance of the government’s role in achieving community happiness, and to apply the principles and standards of government service experience, to provide the best services. The program also focuses on understanding the importance of digital transformation, the experience of designing digital services in governments, and the use of modern data and applications to make decisions to improve service delivery, in addition to building skills to present, promote and influence the ideas presented.

The workshops dealt with the five most important global trends, which include: economic transformations, population growth, job development, data inflation, smart technologies, their impact on government work and community members, and their role in enhancing skills foresighted the future, and leadership skills aimed at upgrading the government services sector, and effecting change. Comprehensive in the principles and standards of designing the experience of government services, and enabling community members to use technology to obtain digital services.

The workshops also discussed mechanisms for developing government services, adopting the latest technical means to accelerate digital transformation, and the importance of enhancing communication and communication skills.

The workshops touched on the goals of the Emirates Strategy for Government Services launched by the UAE government in 2021, and the goals it seeks to achieve by 2025, to become the first in the world in government services, achieve 90% in customer satisfaction, and provide 90% of services through a unified digital platform.

The workshops also dealt with the UAE government accelerators model, the first of its kind at the government level in the world, and what it represents from a success story in developing government work methodologies, and an advanced mechanism to accelerate the innovation of solutions to the challenges of vital sectors, through a methodology based on building joint working teams from government agencies and companies. The private sector and concerned community members, working under one roof, within a specified period of 100 days, to develop solutions to challenges in various areas of government work.

Governmental accelerators methodologies

The government accelerators workshops, which were held over three days, focused on understanding government accelerators methodologies, studying best practices and benchmarking, applying accelerators methodologies in identifying challenges and analyzing gaps, in addition to benefiting from brainstorming sessions in developing innovative solutions and simulating reality, to ensure that The effectiveness of applying the solutions, and then applying the impact assessment study, and looking forward to the future.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

