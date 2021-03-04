“I am strongly opposed. If we allow it to seek to condition Justice, first we will stay without a Republic; and then without democracy”Horacio Rodríguez Larreta came out to question the Government after Alberto Fernández’s speech in Congress and the promotion of a bicameral commission to monitor judges and prosecutors.

The President’s confrontational tone got unify opposition reactions of intransigent and moderate, something that had not happened with the privilege vaccines.

“Do you want to break the constitutional system? Do not provoke the Argentines anymore: you will find us defending the Republic”, Patricia Bullrich was addressing Alberto F. after a while, in a similar way.

The Buenos Aires head of government and the head of the PRO had spoken on Monday, virtually about the isolation of Rodriguez Larreta.

At that meeting, they tried to get a closer look, although an agreement to standardize the speeches did not come from there. Unlike: each one kept their arguments about the different positions and there were some tense moments.

Rodríguez Larreta came to close the opening of the sessions in the City with a strong “anti-crack” message, in line with his quest to grow towards the center of the electorate.

Bullrich ratified his idea of prioritize own voters, given the risk of leakage towards the options embodied by liberal economists. The possibility of taking advantage of it as a strategy to target each one to different sectors collides at times with public shorts, as when the head of the party questioned Fernán Quirós for not crossing the Government stronger because of privilege vaccines. The head of government asked to “take care” of the minister of health.

“Internal discussion makes no sense, the adversary is in front. Let each one express their ideas with their own style, but not disputing between us.”Was the statement on the side of Rodríguez Larreta.

“The difference in tone is natural. It is one thing to govern and another to preside over the party, but Quirós is not the most indicated spokesperson. To say that it was a mistake is almost the same thing that the Government tried to raise ”, they let it transpire as a response from the Bullrich sector.

Another tense section happened when the leader close to Mauricio Macri reproached the formation of a commission to moderate the tone of the communiqués and the questioning of the ruling party. Rodríguez Larreta added Vice Chief Diego Santilli to the meeting; Bullrich to Gerardo Milman, former Secretary of Security.

The meeting worked like the start of negotiations to avoid an internal. This time they did not touch the assembly of the list in the City, the most difficult question to solve. Rodríguez Larreta prefers another candidate to lead, more associated with his figure and with a less confrontational speech, although he will seek to agree on a single list. “Let it be the one that measures the best”, He tried to defuse the dispute.

There was also an evaluation of the scenario in the province of Buenos Aires, pending the definition of María Eugenia Vidal on whether she will run in that district. Santilli started the tours with his eyes in 2023.

Bullrich raised do not advance the dispute for the government to the next legislative ones. Milman aspires to a place in that list of deputies.

They agreed to meet in person next week, once Rodríguez Larreta finishes the preventive isolation when he returns from his vacation. Meanwhile, the two glances coincided, at least for a moment, due to the judicial agenda that the Frente de Todos reinstated.