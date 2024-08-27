The controversy is growing ever stronger over the energy megaproject known as the Maestrazgo Cluster, in Teruel and Castellón, which will include 125 huge wind turbines of more than 200 metres in height, and which will be the most powerful in Spain. The approval of the construction project by the Government this August, the last administrative step, has provoked a response from detractors ―in favour of green energy, but not at the environmental price that they say this environment will pay―. They warn that up to two million trees could be cut down, and they estimate that 84 wind turbines invade areas of the Natura 2000 Network (biodiversity conservation areas of the European Union). In March they filed an administrative dispute before the High Court of Justice of Madrid. “We see no other way out,” they justified.

The magnitude of the vegetation that could disappear has caused a storm and the immediate response of the promoter, the Danish investment fund Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), which reduces the amount to 98,000 trees, and clarifies that they are obliged to plant at least the same amount. Who is right? The truth is that the figure does not appear in any official document and is very difficult to determine because it depends on the size of the trees and the density that exists in each area. The Ministry for the Ecological Transition does not clarify it either, and refers to the Environmental Impact Statement (DIA) of December 2022, which specifies that it will affect 488 hectares of vegetation. In addition, to cut down the trees, authorization from the autonomous community is needed. What the company does is extrapolate the tree densities of the coniferous and deciduous forests of Maestrazgo to the 140 hectares of that type affected. But the groups fighting against the infrastructure are increasing the area that will suffer deforestation to 1,000 hectares, by adding roads, forest tracks and electricity evacuation routes.

Image between Mosqueruela and Fortanete, one of the places where the wind turbines will be installed. Joaquin Gargallo

Ernesto Romeo, from Teruel Existe, speaks of obscurity: “We have had to draw up a plan ourselves and compare where the wind turbines were to find out their real impact on the Natura Network, after the project and the positions of some of them were modified, because they only gave us a few coordinates and in separate files. It is a way of hindering citizen participation.” Ministry sources report that they cannot give this information for legal security reasons. “It is incredible that these changes were made without a new environmental assessment,” adds Romeo.

The project, which will occupy a total of 995 hectares and is divided into 20 wind farms and two photovoltaic plants, will generate energy to supply 570,000 homes. Initially, there were to be 161 wind turbines, but the developer had to modify the plans due to environmental problems and reduce them to 125. They are located in the provinces of Teruel and Castellón, the latter of which is affected by the evacuation line, which transports electricity to the Morella electrical substation. “It is true that they have eliminated two parks due to their proximity to special bird protection areas (Zepa) and that they have moved some due to interference with Egyptian vulture nests, but many have remained within the Natura 2000 Network,” explains Javier Oquendo, from the Platform in favour of the landscapes of Teruel. This group also signed the lawsuit filed against the State.

Mayors in favor

The mayors of the villages of Maestrazgo in Teruel, however, are in favour of the initiative. Alba Lucea, independent mayor of Mosqueruela, a village of 500 inhabitants where 45 windmills are to be built, explains, without any doubt, that she is in favour of the wind farms. “There will be no environmental impact, of course we will have a visual impact, because now the mountains are clean, it is obvious, but we have to prioritise”, she states. The small town, with a budget of one million euros a year, will receive 20 million at the beginning in taxes on construction and works. Later, Mosqueruela will double its annual budget with a million more that the company will pay in taxes for 30 years. “Pines will be cut down, but it is necessary because we are beginning to have problems with pests and it is due to overpopulation, but they will not be destroyed, it will not be two million, as they say out there”, she clarifies.

Lucea sees it as “an opportunity” for his neighbours to have access to the same services as those in towns with larger populations. He is thinking of having a taxi service to take residents to the hospital, refurbishing the retirement home, creating housing… In addition to this influx of millions, people who have a windmill on their land will receive 11,000 euros a year. At present, the town lives mainly from livestock.

One of these farmers is Joaquín Gargallo, also a member of Teruel Existe. “Let’s hope that the trees don’t let us see the forest,” he says, referring to the controversy over the number of trees that will be cut down. He and his brother look after 260 cows that graze extensively, and he knows the land like the back of his hand. “It’s not just that, but the soil and the biodiversity that exists in it will be lost,” he says.

Choose more degraded areas

Juan Antonio Gil, secretary of the Foundation for the Conservation of the Bearded Vulture (FCQ), is not surprised by the attitude of mayors and landowners. “I can understand them, there is a lot of money involved and it is very tempting,” he says. Another issue is the position of the State, “which is the one that must put things in order.” He has no doubt that renewable energy plants must be built, “but in areas with no environmental value, not like this one, with a large proportion of the land protected by the Natura 2000 Network.”

The FCQ is developing a European project to reintroduce the bearded vulture, which is in danger of extinction, and decided a year ago to suspend the release of specimens in the Sierra del Maestrazgo due to the high risk of collision and death that the project entailed. They know what they are talking about; in June of this year, Masia, one of the specimens they had reintroduced, died due to a collision with a wind turbine in the Refoyas wind farm, located between Castellón and Teruel. “I think that the territory can be organised and economic support can be obtained in another way; for example, Aragón is going to invest some 30 million euros in the union of the ski resorts of Candanchú and Astún, and there are European funds that could have arrived here,” he says.

The Danish investment fund, which plans to invest a total of 1 billion euros in the macro-complex, clarifies that protecting birdlife is one of its priorities. “The wind turbines incorporate the most modern bird detection systems based on 3D radar technologies, high-resolution artificial vision and Artificial Intelligence that will allow them to stop in the event of a risk of collision,” they say.

The controversy extends to Castellón. There the problem is the electricity evacuation line that will cross the towns of Portell, Cinctorres and Morella. “The line affects a SPA [Zona de Especial Protección de Aves] “The company says that the Natura 2000 network is not like that because there is another 132 kV line running through there, the problem is that they would put in another 400 kV,” explains Miguel Ángel Troncho, a member of the platform. “What they do is build one line and when they finish it, they dismantle the other, which means that there will be deforestation, and there is a bit of everything there, old oaks, scrubland and it is an area of ​​truffle holm oaks.”

The mayor of Morella, Bernabé Sangüesa, from Independents per Morella, maintains that it is a very negative project. “The line passes within 80 metres of inhabited houses and that cannot be allowed, according to European regulations it should be 500 metres away,” he says. As for the 3,547 jobs that the company claims will be created, he responds that “there will be employment when it is built, but current technology allows wind turbines to be completely computerised, it is not like those before, which were more mechanical; now it is enough to send a technician.”

