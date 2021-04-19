The Government went to court to nullify the resolution of Chamber IV of the Buenos Aires Appeals Chamber, which ordered the City to guarantee face-to-face classes. The Ministry of Health of the Nation, as soon as the news was known, made a presentation before the Chamber on Administrative Litigation of the City, while Carlos Zannini As Treasury Attorney, he asked that the case be re-drawn and the resolution annulled. Their claim was made in the Federal jurisdiction, which is where they seek to place the discussion.

The confrontation between the City Government and the Casa Rosada added a new chapter and once again ended in justice. After 22 on Sunday Horacio Rodríguez Larreta informed that the face-to-face classes will continue in the CABA, contrary to what is indicated in article 2 of the DNU signed by the president Alberto Fernandez, which suspended the opening of educational establishments in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (AMBA) for fifteen days.

The support of the Buenosairean chief to advance with the decision was the ruling of the Room IV of the Chamber in the Contentious Administrative of the City, integrated by the judges Marcelo López Alfonsín, Nieves Macchiavelli and Laura Perugini. Macchiavelli is the sister of Eduardo, Buenos Aires Secretary of the Environment and right-hand man of Rodríguez Larreta in the national political army. She was challenged this Sunday, without success.

The 13-page ruling returned to the central axes of the prosecutor before the Chamber, Karina Ciccero, who earlier had given rise to two injunctions promoted by a group of parents and another organization of teachers. They asked the local Justice to order the City to sustain the Buenos Aires autonomy and declare unconstitutional the Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) 241/21 that suspended face-to-face classes as of this Monday.

The chambermaids, unanimously, ordered Rodríguez Larreta to guarantee face-to-face classes this Monday at the 2,359 educational units, which bring together 600,000 students of all levels.

Once the news was known, Alberto Fernández described the decision as a “legal havoc” and endorsed that the State advance in Justice to reverse the ruling. The Ministry of Health did so on the same Sunday. And this Monday it was the attorney Zannini (an extremely trusted official of Cristina Kirchner), who made the last presentation. He made them before the Federal Administrative Litigation forum. There he asked for an inhibition by the Buenos Aires Justice, understanding that it must be the Federal jurisdiction who resolves the discussion. But also, requested the invalidity of the ruling signed by Chamber IV.

The Government maintains that Buenos Aires Justice has no jurisdiction to be issued on the scope of a Decree of Necessity and Urgency. They also denounce that the Chamber that resolved has ties with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. This presentation was added to the one already made by Minister Carla Vizzotti, which was made before the Buenos Aires Administrative Litigation Chamber itself, asking that it “refrain from continuing to intervene in the proceedings” of this case. They insist that another jurisdiction must intervene on the subject under debate.

Look also