The Government has already chosen the economic tactic for the elections. Kick strong and middle As Martín Guzmán advanced this week: the increase in the dollar will be below that of inflation in the year (25% versus 30% respectively).

The strategy won’t take a second. In the Government and the Central Bank they ensure that in February the dollar should at least rise less than other prices in the economy. Economists expect an inflation floor of 3.3%. The dollar would not rise more than 3%, they point out in official dispatches.

The difference will then be accentuated with the last months where the dollar and inflation traveled almost evenly. In January inflation was 4%. And the dollar increased 3.9%.

There are mechanical and conviction issues for the Government to decide to step on the dollar: a classic theory says that it rises from the prices in Argentina it is explained 60% for increases in wages and 40% for the dollar. It means that if the government negotiates with the unions and controls wages, and administers exchange rate policy, it will have a better chance of stabilizing the CPI.

During the week, the Casa Rosada received the unionists and for the moment there was support with Guzmán’s position.

In relation to the dollar, the rate at which it was rising increased from November to January. But there were two consecutive months of inflation of 4% and an alarm went off in the Government. It is notorious how the trend changed in February. “This month inflation will have a floor of 3.5% and the dollar will rise 2.9%”, says Fernando Marull, economist at FM & Asociados.

Do you mean that if wages are controlled, and the dollar too, inflation will subside? No. If other relative prices such as gasoline or tariffs are corrected – something that will happen beyond its magnitude -, the CPI will gain momentum.

The Government may overreact by delaying the dollar, as Macri did in 2017, to moderate these rate hikes that will be difficult to avoid because Guzmán has said he does not want to increase subsidies.

The question then is, is there scope for delay the dollar?

In the Central Bank they say yes. That there is no risk of it being out of date because its price is high. They say that if it were lower, it would be a problem and it is what Kirchnerism does not want to commit again, as Matías Kulfas pointed out in what he identified as the third Kirchnerism between 2013 and 2015.

A work this week by the consulting firm Quantum, headed by former Finance Secretary Daniel Marx, points out that today’s exchange rate has the same level of competitiveness as in 2007 when there was twin surplus.

In the Government they elaborate the check list to test if this strategy of stepping on the dollar will resist the twists and turns in the negotiation with the IMF whose implementation is beginning to arouse skepticism among investors. So they think that:

– The exchange rate is competitive,

Count on US $ 3 billion more in exports only for the best prices of the grain.

To this we must add three aids more than the government could eventually count on.

A correction in the interest rate to cushion inflation while accommodating more relative prices. It would be a signal and a step in the direction that the IMF hopes. There is a wing of the Government that does not rule it out and not far back in time.

The other, conjectural for now, is a possible emission of Bookings by the IMF (a currency called special drawing rights). This is the continuation of a plan that Barack Obama launched in 2009 to give countries more firepower in the financial crisis. The first issue came to the government of Cristina Kirchner (US $ 2,400 million). The second could come now after Donald Trump refused to capitalize on the IMF. Joe Biden will seek to give more institutions to the agencies. Hernán Lacunza calculates that Argentina would US $ 3,350 million.

The third is an option that finds support among a group of economists from the FdT. It aims for the Treasury to be made of dollars by the higher prices of raw materials via an increase in withholdings. Alberto Fernández (and Guzmán) say no. For the moment. But there is a hard Kirchnerism that will continue to press.

The risks However, they are behind the dollar.

Quantum’s own report warns that although there is room to appreciate the cash with liquid “International conditions are in favor but local conditions are less favorable today than in 2007”.

The net reserves excluding gold holdings already touched zero according to JP Morgan.

“I am skeptical that the Government can delay the dollar because I believe that inflation will be closer to 45-50% than 30% as Guzmán says and because the Central Bank is weak in reserves”, says Andrés Borenstein, associate economist at Econviews.

“The Government should not fall into the risk of delaying the exchange rate because the gap may be resented and the incentives to liquidate fall”says Elisabet Bacigalupo, economist at abeceb.com. “It’s all very wired.”