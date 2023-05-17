PV follows government, but Psol and Rede disagree; majority of EU deputies vote against

The basis of government President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the Chamber was divided in the vote of the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) that grants forgiveness of fines to political parties that did not comply with rules of racial and gender quotas of the Electoral Justice. The text was approved by 45 votes to 10 this Tuesday (May 16, 2023), in a meeting of the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission) of Casa Baixa.

The Psol-Rede federation, members of the Lulista base, was against the Amnesty PEC. On this Tuesday, the deputy Sâmia Bomfim (Psol-SP) said that amnesty is a prerogative for parties not to meet electoral quotas.

“Parties do not meet quotas because they know that parliamentarians will vote for self-amnesty. Quotas are the main mechanisms to expand the participation of women and blacks and, due to the fact that Brazil has soft rules and votes for amnesties, we are in the bottom of the representation”declared the Psol congresswoman.

In addition to the PT, the other parties that federate with the party (PC do B and PV) voted in favor of the PEC 9th of 2023. the deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR), national president of the party, said that the Amnesty PEC is a “opportunity to constitutionalize electoral quotas”.

The congresswoman also criticized the “abusive fines” of Electoral Justice, which stated that they were the reasons for approving amnesties. Gleisi stated, however, that the PT bench should present amendments to the text when the proposal is analyzed in the joint commission. In addition to Psol, Novo was the only acronym to guide the bench to vote no to the PEC.

UNION AND PL

União Brasil did not make a bench orientation. Of the 8 seats in the voting, 4 members of the party voted against the PEC. the deputy Kim Kataguiri (SP) said that the proposal “offends the population” by forgiving irregularities by the parties.

“The use of resources has already been verified [dos partidos] for the purchase of jets, a 55-inch TV, for renovations in the homes of politicians, for the purchase of 24 cars costing more than R$ 100,000. There were R$ 77 million spent illegally by the parties in 2015 alone”said the congressman.

On Monday (May 15), members of the Council for Sustainable Economic and Social Development and the government’s Council for Social Participation, the “Conselhão”, sent a letter to the ministers of the Civil House, Rui Costaand Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, asking the Executive to work for the rejection of the PEC. In the document, they state that the PEC “demoralizes” the Electoral Justice.

The PL, party of former president Jair Bolsonaro, also expressed itself in favor of the PEC.

UNDERSTAND THE PEC

The proposal removes sanctions applied to the acronyms established in the amendment 117 of 2022. The text determined, in April last year, that the parties set aside at least 30% of the reserves of party funds to fund the candidacy of women. The percentage was also established for the minimum time that female candidates must have in free radio and television electoral advertisements.

The PEC removes sanctions on political parties that do not follow these electoral rules until the 2022 election. The proposal also determines that parties will be able to raise funds from PJs (legal entities) to pay off debts made until August 2015.

The CCJ vote does not analyze the content of the proposal, but it is possible defect of unconstitutionality, formal or material, that is, that does not violate any principle of the Federal Constitution of 1988.

With the approval, the PEC must now be analyzed by a special commission, which will study the text and, if it goes ahead, will vote on a report. Once the report is approved, it can be taken to plenary, at the discretion of the President of the Lower House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). The text, however, can be analyzed directly in plenary if another related topic is attached, that is, similar.

PEC 9 of 2023 is composed of only 3 articles. Read the full text of each of them below:

“Art. 3 – Sanctions of any nature, including the return and collection of amounts, fines or suspension of the Party Fund and the Special Campaign Financing Fund, will not be applied to parties that have not fulfilled the minimum quota of resources or that have not allocated the minimum amounts. on grounds of sex and race in the 2022 and previous elections”;

“Art. 4 – Sanctions of any nature, including the return and collection of amounts, fines or suspension of the Party Fund and the Special Fund for Campaign Financing, will not apply to the rendering of accounts for the financial and electoral period of the political parties that take place prior to the enactment of this amendment to the Constitutional Amendment”;

“Art. 5 – The collection of funds from legal entities by political party is permitted, in any instance, to settle debts with suppliers contracted or assumed until August 2015”.

This report was produced by journalism intern Maria Laura Giuliani under the supervision of assistant editor Kelly Hekally.