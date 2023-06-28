The government’s anti-drug commercial with Roberto Mancini unleashes the web

The government’s anti-drug commercial starring the Italian national team coach Roberto Mancini risks turning out to be an own goal: in fact, rather than being taken seriously, advertising has unleashed the irony of the web.

Presented on 26 June on the occasion of the International Day against the use and trafficking of drugs, the commercial was targeted by numerous followers.

In the footage, which, as we read on site of Palazzo Chigi has “the main purpose of making young people aware of the dangers and damages caused by all through social networks”, Roberto Mancini can be seen warning young people of the dangers of drugs.

His video is seen by a group of boys, who, in turn, decide to make their own film with the same message. “Well done, let it run” exclaims the Italy coach, who reappears at the end of the video.

“With this spot Mancini made me really want to do drugs” jokes a user on Twitter. The former deputy of the Pd Giuditta Pini instead joked on Instagram: “I just had an irrepressible and sudden desire to smoke a 2 meter high cannon … Thank you so much Giorgia, it has been a while since I had one”.

Among the various ironic comments, also that of the journalist Selvaggia Lucarelli who has it like this commented the commercial: “Aside from the fact that after this video I have an irrepressible desire to shoot myself, tell me what’s on your mind too: drugs? “LET THEM TURN”.