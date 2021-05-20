The battery of economic measures included in the 2050 Plan draws a completely different Spain from the current one in terms of employment, taxes or those related to transport. Among the most relevant proposals agreed by the experts who have participated in its preparation is the aspiration to reach the 35-hour work week, in line with the European Union.

This possibility is included as one of the measures to “solve the deficiencies of our labor market and adapt it to the new social, economic and technological realities”. In addition, they justify this decrease in the hours worked by the levels of “disproportionately high” unemployment and job insecurity that is in Spain.

Currently, the number of hours worked is, on average, at 37.5. From that point, it would reach 37 hours a week in 2030 to later go to 36 hours in 2040. This change would be the consequence of increase in the employment rate, a reality that has already taken place in recent years, going from almost 42 and a half hours in 1980 to 37 today. The percentage of those who work more than 50 hours a week has fallen from 13% to 7%, to align with the EU averages.

With these measures, the unemployment rate would go from 18% registered between the years 2015 to 2019 to 12% in 2030, to 10% in 2040 and 7% within 30 years. It must be remembered that this was the unemployment rate that Spain had in 2007, just before the previous crisis. For its part, the employment rate for women would advance from the current 57% to 65% in 2030, 75% in 2040 and 82% in 2050. The youth unemployment rate would fall from the current 40% to 30%, 21% and 14% in the following decades. For its part, the employment rate of the population ranging between 55 and 64 years of age would progress from the current 51% to 68%.

Objective: increase the tax burden



The document also presents a battery of measures to improve the State’s collection capacity, expanding the tax bases and with objectives to reduce the underground economy from nAverage levels of 20% of GDP up to 15% in 2030 and 10% at the end of the plan.

In terms of income, experts advise for this same decade “a comprehensive reform of taxes on income, wealth and inheritance” to eliminate tax incentives in favor of investment in assets related to real estate.

It is also planned to increase the collection with the so-called ‘green taxation’, in addition to “modifying the special taxes.” In this last point, the proposal is to continue increasing the tax rates on alcoholic beverages, tobacco and fuels derived from petroleum. To decrease the environmental impact of air transport It is also proposed to introduce a frequent flyer rate or a tax on airline tickets, depending on the proximity of the destination. “Likewise, it is recommended to prohibit flights on those journeys that can be made by train in less than 2.5 hours,” the document states.

The improvement in collection would allow raising the public spending on social protection from 17% in 2019 to 18% in 2030. Among the most striking proposals in this regard, the reform of family benefits stands out, with a new benefit for raising children under 18 years of age. “Initially, it should be addressed to all those families who are at risk of poverty, but do not meet the requirements to access the IMV. Later, it would be extended to other families in the country, as is already done in most European states.

The estimates of the Plan indicate that, between now and the middle of the century, health spending will increase by more than one point of GDP, pension spending could increase by up to 5 points and the number of elderly beneficiaries of long-term care could double, with total public spending on care going from 0.8% today to more than 2% of GDP in 2050.

A new vision



In presenting the document, the President of the Government, Pedro Sanchez, has wanted to send a message for the future three decades ahead, despite the severity of the coronavirus crisis, which still has a decisive impact on the economy. He has indicated that his Government should develop “A new vision of Spain for the next decades beyond emergencies” current looming over the entire territory.

The President of the Government has looked high on the aspirations that he considers that Spain should have in the coming decades in economic terms in the presentation of the ‘Spain 2050’ plan. For that year, Sánchez wants the country be among the great European powers, “at the same level”, and “leave the average” in which many statistics place the economy despite the advances.

This has been indicated in the presentation of the plan prepared by the Prospective Office of La Moncloa under the mandate of anticipating what the country will be like for several decades. The president has indicated, among other issues, that Spain can grow above 4%, and not settle for rates of 1% or 2%. “Why not?” He asked himself in his speech.

For this, yes, he has qualified that he will only achieve it “If productivity improves”, without clarifying the labor, business or fiscal measures that would be carried out to aspire to this challenge. “We have improved a lot in recent years of democracy,” he explained, although he insisted that only by advancing and being more productive, Spain will be at the same level as the major European economies.

He has also anticipated that in that Spain of the future, by 2050, the country will be a territory where most of the energy will come from renewable sources, with electric vehicles in a generalized or completely decarbonized way.

He has done it in a new act in style at the Reina Sofía National Museum in Madrid, with numerous participants, although without the presence of some of the big businessmen of the Ibex-35, as the president of Santander, Ana Botín (although its CEO, José Antonio Álvarez has done so); or the president of CaixaBank, and former executive of Bankia -the bank rescued by the State in 2012-, José Ignacio Goirigolzarri. Yes they have responded to the call from Moncloa the president of Telefónica, José María Álvarez-Pallete; that of BBVA, Carlos Torres; that of Iberdrola, Ignacio Galán; that of Banco Sabadell, Josep Oliú; that of Mapfre, Antonio Huertas; or that of Iberia, Luis Gallego, among others.

The report that plans to guide the future of Spain has been prepared by a hundred researchers, economists, scientists and agents from other groups, like NGOs. “It is a nonpartisan study, we have not received pressure or censorship,” said one of the speakers in this study, María Loureiro, professor of Environmental Economics at the University of Santiago. The teacher has highlighted the participation of representatives of institutions such as the UN, the OECD, the Bank of Spain or the Tax Authority, among others. “We have had discrepancies,” he explained in his speech, “although in the end we have agreed.”

</p> <p>Your browser does not support iframes</p> <p>

Before Sánchez’s intervention there have been speeches by some anonymous citizens, such as a student who is about to appear for the Selectividad tests, or a retired person. Just like him Vice-President for Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight of the European Commission, Maroš Šefčovič, who has thanked Spain for the work done in this regard. “Here are concrete objectives on what you want to do in 2030 and 2050,” he indicated. “We have to combat intellectual pessimism,” he explained. And he wondered: “Is there any other economy in the world that can boast of everything we have in Europe, that we are a magnet and a point of attraction?”