The reduction of GDP forecasts (from almost 10% to 6.5%) due to the poor economic evolution of the first quarter, with a fall of 0.5% according to the latest data from the National Institute of Statistics, has forced the Government to worsen its deficit forecast to 8.4%, 0.7 points more from the 7.7% that was collected in the preparation of the General State Budgets (PGE).

Figures that the Government has sent this Friday to Brussels within the 2021-2024 Stability Program that marks the roadmap to follow to get closer to balance in the coming years. The new forecasts included by the Ministry of Finance in the document suggest that the path of the deficit will be downward to 5% in 2022, 4% in 2023 and 3.2% in 2024. That is, at least until 2025 Spain would not be able to comply with the 3% rule that Brussels establishes as a limit.

During her appearance before the media, the Minister of Finance María Jesús Montero explained that she is already negotiating with Europe that the suspension of the fiscal rules that was approved during the crisis and that in principle ends this year, will be maintained at least until 2022. She considers that this will be enough so that, with the reforms that will be implemented, the data will be adjusted in successive years, demonstrating the Government’s commitment to reducing imbalances.

However, the deficit figure remains below the 10.97% registered at the end of 2020, if the impact of Sareb is included. Montero recalled that the new 8.4% estimate includes spending forecasts for measures such as ERTE, but is framed in an inertial scenario. That is, it does not take into account the reforms that will be included in the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan that is also sent to Brussels this Friday.

In this sense, the minister has avoided offering a possible calendar of reforms. “With the current uncertainty, it would be impossible to include the impact of the crisis on employment, pensions, revenue, competitiveness … in the forecasts. And the Commission is not requesting it, ”Montero has indicated. The minister trusts, in fact, that as the reforms are implemented, the forecasts will be updated, making it clear that any change in labor or pension matters will have to be specified within the framework of social dialogue or the Toledo Pact, respectively. . In other words, the reforms that are included in the Recovery Plan will not have details in this regard, beyond the objectives that are intended to be achieved.

Regarding the tax reform, Montero has indicated that there will be no concrete measures for the time being, insisting that its application “will always accompany the evolution of economic growth and job creation.” “You have to evaluate at all times and in each budget year what the growth forecasts are going to be and if it has to be delayed, that is why it is not included in these deficit forecasts,” he clarifies.

Regarding the deficit, the central administration continues to bear most of the cost of the pandemic, with an estimated deficit for this year of 6.3%, from 7.5% at the end of 2020. The autonomous communities will end the year with a 0.7% compared to the reference 1.1%, “thanks to the fact that they closed 2020 with a deficit of 0.2% compared to the 0.6% initially estimated and ‘dragged’ four tenths of GDP to the improvement of 2022”, Montero explained. For their part, local corporations will end up in budgetary balance, while the Social Security deficit will reach 1.5%, from 2.6% in 2020.

Taxes and collection



The Ministry of Finance trusts that the improvement in the economy throughout the year will allow an increase in revenue of 5.7% this year from the 2020 figures, to 489,643 million euros. Tax revenue will increase by 7.6% this year, to reach 275,243 million euros, after the collapse suffered last year by the stoppage of activity.

According to the new government estimates, personal income tax collection will rise by 5.9%, VAT will contribute 7.8% more to the public coffers, while the Corporation tax, with a sharp fall in 2020, will collect 13, 9% more due to the improvement in business profits and the increase in returns in 2020. Excise duties are also expected to collect 4.6% more.

Montero has defended the government’s fiscal policy, recalling that it is in line with other European partners, despite the fact that countries like Germany or France have been much more forceful in announcing that they will not raise taxes. The Executive insists that the tax reform will be subject to growth, indicating that the objective is “to modernize the system, improving areas of activity that are now opaque.” Of course, it will deepen “in some tax figure in line with what is also occurring internationally”, in reference to an increase in Corporation tax.

Regarding the evolution of debt, it is expected to fall by up to 119.5% this year, to reach 112.1% in 2024.