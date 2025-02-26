The Council of Ministers decided on Tuesday to withdraw the bill on the Greenhouse Gas Commerce Regime, which was already in commission in Congress, after the PP and Junts had managed to enter the report of the report of the report of the report of the … Paper A transactional amendment to suppress the electric production tax, which taxes revenues per generation, which supposes the State An annual collection of 1,500 million euros.

The Government had proposed at the time the veto to that amendment, but, as ABC reported in its day, the absence of a socialist deputy at the table of the Ecological Transition Commission, Juan Antonio Lorenzo “That he was subsequently sanctioned,” he left him without a majority in that organ and failed to get his request. The Executive can raise a negative to the debate of certain laws and amendments, provided that they affect spending or the collection of the State, but the corresponding table must endorse it.

The PP and Junts, surpassed the veto filter, managed to carry out the amendment and incorporate it into the text of the bill, which since then remained stranded in the Ecological Transition Commission without it being convened to discuss the rest of the amendments and to approve the opinion of the norm and raise it to the Plenary. Now, the Council of Ministers withdraws it to maintain that tax on electric production, which has already caused the indignation of the popular.

The environmental spokesman of the popular group in Congress, César Sánchezhas spoken of a “deliberate attempt of censorship and blocking” to the normal functioning of the Parliament. “It is revealed that this government has no sufficient majority to govern, and its fragility is harming families, the companies and the Spanish industry,” said the popular deputy. The PP has also transferred its rejection of this government maneuver to social networks, where the “unusual and very serious” movement has labeled.

Selective payment

A month ago – in the Ecological Transition Commission of the Congress of Deputies -, the Minister for Ecological Transition, Sara Aagesenhe already threatened to leave the application of this tribute without effect. But it went further. The head of Energy gave a new turn and explained that “analyze and see” should be The possibility that this tax does not apply to companies that produce electricity through renewable sources.

One of the great complaints of energy companies during the period in which Teresa Ribera was minister had to do with technological neutrality. Specifically, there has always been a grievance of the renewable segment against everything else. A situation that would repeat again.

As for the generation tax – which was already suspended during the energy crisis lived by the Ukraine War – various sources of the energy field indicate to ABC that, at the outset, it makes little sense that this tax is still standing, since it was introduced to generate stability within the sector that now, some time later, it is no longer necessary.

And the worst, add the sources consulted, is that a distinction between technologies would be created again – one will have to pay taxes and others not, for doing the same. This proposal of the minister to assess what to do with the generation tax leaves out, completely, the combined gas cycles and nuclear energy, which should continue to pay.