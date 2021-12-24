After opening a public consultation to assess whether it authorizes childhood vaccination against covid-19 in the country, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said on Thursday, 23, that the federal government will vaccinate children from 5 to 11 years old, but must request a medical prescription and the signing of a consent form by the parents. The requirements do not exist in other groups that have already had their vaccination authorized.

According to the minister, the model that has been adopted in Germany is ideal. There, he said, children with comorbidities recognized by doctors have priority, but it depends on authorization from the person responsible.

“(For) those without comorbidities, there is a need for a medical prescription,” said the minister in an interview at the ministry’s headquarters. “The document that goes on air is a document that recommends Pfizer’s vaccine. Our recommendation is that it is not mandatory. This vaccine will be linked to the medical prescription, and the recommendation complies with Anvisa’s guidelines”, said Queiroga.

Questioned, Anvisa informed that it is not in the recommendations that the vaccine can only be applied in children after medical recommendations.

Demand creates inequalities, says infectious disease

For infectologist Raquel Stucchi, from the Brazilian Society of Infectology, the decision to vaccinate children only with a medical prescription will generate inequality, given that children with access to private clinics will get prescriptions more easily than those who need the SUS.

“The requirement for a prescription for children to be vaccinated against covid-19 is an obstacle and will further increase inequality in our country, as few children will have access to this prescription,” she said.

Insistence on public consultation

In the interview, even after announcing how child immunization will take place, Queiroga again defended the public consultation that will discuss the vaccine for children with society. According to him, the ideal model is the model “that society in each country decides on”. “The data that supported the decision [de vacinas crianças] are initials, so the case is sensitive”, he stated.

According to Queiroga, the decision on how to vaccinate children will be announced on January 5, “if everyone agrees with what we are putting up for public consultation.” Once the vaccine is placed in the National Immunization Program, Queiroga said that “in a short time” there will be doses for children. The public consultation, scheduled to go live on Thursday, was not yet available on the Ministry of Health website until late in the evening.

scientific endorsement

As shown by the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo, the Ministry of Health’s decision to start on Thursday, 23, a public consultation to gather opinions on childhood vaccination against covid-19 in the country, even after Anvisa had authorized the immunization in the 5 to 11 year age group is criticized by experts. In their view, the consultation only serves to delay the application of doses, since it was not adopted in other moments of the pandemic.

The vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years with pediatric doses from Pfizer was approved by Anvisa last Thursday, following what had already been done by health authorities in the United States and Europe for more than a month.

In addition to Anvisa, the Technical Advisory Board on Immunization (CTAI), an advisory body of the Ministry of Health, has already stated that it is in favor of childhood vaccination in Brazil.

