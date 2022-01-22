Pedro Sánchez announced this Saturday that next Tuesday the Council of Ministers will update the pensions for the year 2022. “Announcement that next Tuesday we will update the pensions of our elders for the year 2022“, were the words of the Prime Minister during his speech at a PSOE event in Gijón, collected by Chain BE.

The government will allocate 6,500 million euros to “dignify” the pensions of the elderly. “Despite the difficulties and errors, the Government has not rested a single day to improve the dignity of our elders,” Sánchez assured. With the new model, The minimum pension will reach 720 euros, 74 euros more per month than in 2021 and 1,081 euros more each year.

Likewise, he has criticized the previous system of the Popular Party. “If the changes had not been made and the PP system followed, now in 2022 they would mean 658 euros per month, while with the new model they will charge 711 euros, that is, 53 euros more”, Sánchez clarified regarding pensions.

112 euros more per month than in 2017

The average pensions will also rise, logically. While in 2017 a retiree earned 1,071 euros on average, with the reform that will take place in 2022, it will charge 1,182 euros per month, while with the previous model it would have charged 1,085 euros. Therefore, it supposes a increase of 97 euros per month and 1,353 euros per year compared to the previous model.

The President of the Government wanted emphasize the “effort” made by the General Administration of the State with the aim of “dignifying” the conditions of the elderly. “The older ones are the ones who have suffered particularly seriously, unfortunately, from the onslaught of this damn virus and those who have done a lot of what Asturias and Spain are today. From politics and society we have to give them recognition of the dignity of their working conditions“, it is finished.